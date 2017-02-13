Mac shipments to businesses grew 43.8 percent in the second quarter of this year, according to Needham & Company analyst Charlie Wolf, who’s been watching Apple’s PC business for years. Compare that to the sales growth rate of all brands of computers to businesses, which was 4.8 percent during the same quarter,” Erica Ogg reports for GigaOM. “‘The Mac’s share of the business market went from 1.2 percent to 3 percent over the course of five or so quarters,’ Wolf said in a recent interview. ‘It was a dramatic change, since the Mac was really targeted at the consumer and education market and not the business market.'”

“This sudden growth, particularly when it comes to the enterprise, isn’t due to changes to the machine itself or drastic cuts in price,” Ogg reports. “Rather, this shift towards the enterprise can be explained in terms of the trends happening around the machine: Changes within the core of Apple’s business, the consumer takeover of IT and the changing nature of how we work.”

“This ‘consumerization of IT’ is happening at companies of all sizes, according to a recent report from Good Technology,” Ogg reports. “As Forrester’s report says, workers who want to and are allowed to use MacBooks on the company network classify as ‘power laptop users.’ To Forrester, that means those employees work longer and are more productive… Apple said in October that 93 percent of the world’s Fortune 500 companies are ‘testing or deploying the iPad.’ …And the good news for Apple is that however it’s making its way inside these companies, the iPad seems to be a gateway for other Apple products.”

