Apple TV+ debuts official trailer for ‘Still Up’ comedy series ahead of September 22nd premiere

Apple TV+ today debuted the trailer for “Still Up,” the upcoming comedy series starring Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts, and co-created and written by Steve Burge and Natalie Walter. The new eight-episode comedy will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, September 22nd, followed by new episodes every Friday through October 27th.
“Still Up” is an almost romantic comedy set in the after-hours world of insomniacs Danny (Roberts) and Lisa (Thomas) who have no secrets except their feelings for each other. Also starring in the ensemble cast are Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston and Rich Fulcher.
“Still Up” is co-created and written by Burge and Walter, and is directed by BAFTA Award nominee John Addis. Bryce Hart also writes on the series. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Various Artists Limited, and is executive produced by BAFTA Award winner Paul Schlesinger and Emmy Award winner Phil Clarke. Arabella McGuigan serves as producer.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.
2 Comments
I don’t care a bit about interracial relationships. Have at it!
However, it is interesting that in the U.S. today, over 70% of relationships depicted in advertising show a mixed race couple. Black people, who make up less than 14% of the U.S. population are represented in over 94% of U.S. advertising, TV, and movies.
According to the latest available statistics, 8.6% of U.S. marriages consist of a black husband and a white wife. 0.3% consist of a white husband and a black wife. (Read into that discrepancy what you will.)
Liberals like Tim Cook are, for some reason (white guilt? wealth guilt? white wealth guilt?), on a mission to normalize interracial relationships and so they constantly depict them in ads, TV shows, and films. It is a blatant attempt at social engineering and it clearly shows the devious, insidious nature of Dem/Lib/Progs who will do whatever they can, behind your back, under your nose, and everywhere else, to foist their worldview on others (including stuffing votes into unmonitored “covid drop boxes” that were devoid of any chain of custody).
Again, I don’t care a bit about interracial relationships. Have at it! But, what scheming Dem/Lib/Progs are doing with the media in this case is exactly the same as how they abuse the media to social engineer views of Republicans, President Trump, MAGA, conservatives, patriots, religious people, rich people (not including themselves, of course), red state voters, etc.
Half of the world is, by definition, below average intelligence. If you can manipulate the 50% who are intellectually below average, all you have to do is guilt a percentage point or two (here’s lookin’ at ya, white liberal wine women) and you can win pretty much every election (plus, make sure you ballot harvest like crazy for insurance purposes).
Don’t fall for the manipulation if you’re smart enough to see it.
This message brought to you by Black Jake from State Farm.
Exactly.