Apple TV+ debuts new trailer for ‘Prehistoric Planet’ Season 2, premiering May 22nd

Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for the second season of the award-winning natural history series “Prehistoric Planet,” inviting audiences on a journey of new dinosaur discoveries and ancient habitats.

The series, from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton and BBC Studios Natural History Unit (“Planet Earth”), and narrated by Sir David Attenborough with an original score by Hans Zimmer, Anže Rozman and Kara Talve from Bleeding Fingers Music, is set to debut globally on May 22, 2023 on Apple TV+. This season rolls out in a five-day, week-long epic event on Apple TV+, with new episodes transporting viewers back millions of years in the past to discover our world — and the dinosaurs that roamed it — all in extraordinary detail.

Exploring five new habitats, audiences can expect to be transported to the active volcanoes of India, the marshlands of Madagascar, the deep oceans near North America and so much more. Throughout this season, the series and its creators take you up close into dinosaurs’ habitats to experience the dangers, the adventures and even the camaraderie between species unlike any we’ve seen before.

As revealed in the trailer, “Prehistoric Planet” brings exciting scientific discoveries in season two that unearth dinosaur behavior and introduce never-before-seen apex predators. New studies show that giant herbivore dinosaurs, like Tarchia, were formidable fighters — their armored skin defended against predators, as well as among themselves for mating rights. While the T. rex was known to be the mightiest predator on land, a lesser-known rival for the title of “Prehistoric Planet’s Deadliest” ruled the seas. The giant Mosasaurus was a 55-foot aquatic lizard capable of accelerating through the water at incredible speeds and launching attacks that its prey would never see coming. Isisaurus is one of many dinosaurs making their screen debut in season two. Fossil records show that they may have nested in huge lava covered areas, deliberately laying their eggs where volcanic heat warmed the ground. Predators were also found in the air; Quetzalcoatlus was a giraffe-sized flying reptile and the biggest animal ever to fly. These incredible pterosaurs could attack and fly with prey up to 100 lbs., armed with a six-foot, fast-stabbing beak. “Prehistoric Planet” season two introduces many dinosaur species new to science and named in recent years from the Cretaceous world while also hinting at other animals that lived alongside dinosaurs, including early members of most groups of animals, like mammals and reptiles, alive today.

Along with the new season of the series, Apple TV+ will premiere a new companion podcast called “Prehistoric Planet: The Official Podcast.” Join executive producer Mike Gunton each week as he dives into the art and science that brought the landmark Apple Original series to life. The first episode of the podcast, releasing on Monday, May 8, will feature an exclusive, in-depth interview with executive producer Jon Favreau. Subsequent episodes of the four-part audio series will be available every Monday through May 29. Other special guests will include expert paleontologists, animators and more, as they reveal the science and technology used to bring the magnificent habitats — and the creatures who roamed them — to life. Watch the “Prehistoric Planet: The Official Podcast” trailer.

“Prehistoric Planet” combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (“The Lion King,” “The Jungle Book”) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (“The Book of Boba Fett,” “Spirit: Untamed”).

Theme by Hans Zimmer and Andrew Christie for Bleeding Fingers Music. Original score by Zimmer, Anže Rozman and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music.

The complete first season is available to stream now on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

