Apple co-founder Woz blasts Elon Musk for not delivering on self-driving car promises

Tuesday during an appearance on CNN, Steve “Woz” Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, was asked what he thought of Elon Musk and Woz didn’t miss the chance to blast Musk for his many promises in the 2010s that self-driving cars were just over the horizon.

Matt Novak for Forbes:

“I’ve never actually met him and spoke with him. I admire some things that he’s done for the world, changing us towards electric cars,” Wozniak told the CNN hosts.

“But you know, his real motivations inside—is he really a purist of trying to clean the air and all that—gets shadowed by a lot of other things. And he basically got a lot of money from myself for a car, I believed things he said. That a car would drive itself across the country by the end of 2016. Oh, I had to upgrade to that model. You know, $50,000 and then it wouldn’t do anything,” Wozniak said.

But it didn’t stop there. Wozniak explained the promises that seemed to just keep coming.

“I could tell it would never make it across the country, and he said ‘Here we have a new one with eight cameras, it’ll make across the country by the end of 2017,’” Wozniak said. “I actually believed those things, and it’s not even close to reality. And boy, if you want a study of AI gone wrong and taking a lot of claims and trying to kill you every chance it can, get a Tesla.”