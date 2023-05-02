Apple co-founder Woz blasts Elon Musk for not delivering on self-driving car promises

Tuesday during an appearance on CNN, Steve “Woz” Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, was asked what he thought of Elon Musk and Woz didn’t miss the chance to blast Musk for his many promises in the 2010s that self-driving cars were just over the horizon.
“I’ve never actually met him and spoke with him. I admire some things that he’s done for the world, changing us towards electric cars,” Wozniak told the CNN hosts.
“But you know, his real motivations inside—is he really a purist of trying to clean the air and all that—gets shadowed by a lot of other things. And he basically got a lot of money from myself for a car, I believed things he said. That a car would drive itself across the country by the end of 2016. Oh, I had to upgrade to that model. You know, $50,000 and then it wouldn’t do anything,” Wozniak said.
But it didn’t stop there. Wozniak explained the promises that seemed to just keep coming.
“I could tell it would never make it across the country, and he said ‘Here we have a new one with eight cameras, it’ll make across the country by the end of 2017,’” Wozniak said. “I actually believed those things, and it’s not even close to reality. And boy, if you want a study of AI gone wrong and taking a lot of claims and trying to kill you every chance it can, get a Tesla.”
MacDailyNews Note: Woz’s comments about Musk begin at the 8:20 mark:
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
5 Comments
Complaining to Elon about self driving cars is like blaming Boeing or Airbus because planes still crash. Making planes is hard, making self-driving cars is hard, Woz.
Woz is not complaining that self driving cars aren’t here, he’s complaining that Elon promised they would be, yet failed to deliver.
MDN’s headline explains it perfectly and succinctly.
Elon only cares about his own ego. His pitch to investors is that his companies will be successful because he is the one that runs them. Tesla wouldn’t be anywhere near where it is today without Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, whom Elon threw out in a boardroom coup.
Maybe a little of the “pot calling the kettle black” thing here. Apple “cracked the TV” claim has so far been a complete lunker and their own car thing is still undefined.
Actual car maybe, but materially it’s only a software offering that–so far–is found only in OTHER’s products. Maybe he’s upset CarPlay is NOT in Tesla vehicles?
Apple never claimed they ‘cracked the TV.” Steve Jobs supposedly told his biographer that he had. No other info given. Likely content providers would have had to sign up for Jobs’ vision. When they didn’t (think skinny bundles + full participation in Apple’s TV app), Jobs’ vision went unrealized. Unlike with Musk and autonomous driving, it was never promised to buyers. Apple never mentioned it. It was an aside in Jobs’ biography by Walter Isaacson. Nothing more.
So, there’s no “pot calling the kettle black” thing here whatsoever.