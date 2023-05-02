Make your life easier: Use Shortcuts on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch

A shortcut is a quick way to get one or more tasks done with your apps. The Shortcuts app lets you create your own shortcuts with multiple steps. For example, build a “Surf Time” shortcut that grabs the surf report, gives an ETA to the beach, and launches your surf music playlist.

A shortcut provides a quick way to get things done with your apps, with just a tap or by asking Siri.

Shortcuts can automate a wide variety of things—for example, getting directions to the next event on your Calendar, moving text from one app to another, generating expense reports, and more.

Based on how you use your Apple devices—your app usage and your browser, email, and messaging history—Siri suggests simple, useful shortcuts that you can quickly tap to run. Once you create a shortcut, you can activate Siri, then say the shortcut’s name to run it.

Simon Hill for Wired:

YOU MIGHT HAVE seen the Apple Shortcuts app installed on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, but it might not be immediately clear what it is or how to use it. This app can streamline your routines and free up a precious few seconds on repetitive tasks. A shortcut is simply a way to get something done with your apps via a single tap or word to Siri. You can create a simple shortcut to browse the top news stories of the day, for example, or a chain of actions to close your smart blinds, play sleep sounds, and turn off the lights at bedtime. The Shortcuts app arrived with iOS 12 in 2018. It grew from an automation tool for iPhones called Workflow that Apple had acquired the previous year. It’s supposed to make everyday tasks a little easier, but understanding how to get the most from it can be challenging. That’s why we’ve compiled this handy guide on how to use the Shortcuts app.

MacDailyNews Take: The full article is a good primer for starting off with Shortcuts.

