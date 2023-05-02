Writers Guild of America strike likely to disrupt Apple TV+ and other streaming services’ productions

Talks between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) broke down, leading to a strike starting on Tuesday, as action that will likely disrupt Apple TV+ and other streaming services’ productions.

Peter White, Dominic Patten, David Robb for Deadline:

The WGA said its proposals would have benefited its members by $429M per year and claimed that the AMPTP’s offer was approximately $86M per year, 48% of which is from an increase in minimums. The AMPTP countered that these numbers are hypothetical as it’s unclear how many shows would be ordered over the three years and how many subscribers the streamers would have. They also made it clear to the WGA that those were offers that it was willing to improve. Many of the biggest issues were in TV such getting more writers on set and what the studios are referring to as “mandatory staffing” and the WGA is calling “preserving the writers’ room.” “Less than 1988, more than 2008,” one worried studio insider predicted of how long this just declared strike could last.

MacDailyNews Note: The 1988 Writers Guild of America strike ran from March 7 to August 7, 1988. At 153 days, it stands as the longest strike in the history of the WGA. The 2007–08 Writers Guild of America strike ran from November 5, 2007 to February 12, 2008 (100 days).

