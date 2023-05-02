Apple updates firmware for all AirPods models, MagSafe charger, and more

Apple on Tuesday released new firmware for eight of its products today, including all of its AirPods models (except the first generation), Beats Fit Pro, PowerBeats Pro, and the MagSafe Charger.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

Apple’s firmware updates for its headphones and other accessories are notoriously tricky. There’s no way to manually install the updates, all you can really do is look to see if the new firmware has been installed on your device – or head to an Apple Store to get the firmware. And Apple doesn’t share release notes detailing the changes that come with its new firmware. For AirPods or Beats headphones, you can head to your iPhone to see if the update has been installed:

1. Put in/on your headphones or connect them to your iPhone

2. Open the Settings app > tap them at the top

3. Swipe to the very bottom and look next to Version

MacDailyNews Take: All of the firmware release numbers and more in the full article here.

