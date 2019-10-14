Apple’s iPad Pro is not a computer

In many ways, of course, it’s a computer. It has all the necessary parts – screen, CPU, memory, storage – but in other ways it is decidedly not a computer. It all hinges on how you define the word. If you ask someone what a computer is, they will point to the nearest laptop or desktop PC. What about smartphones? More and more, people don’t use smartphones to make phone calls. They are more akin to an always connected, pocket-sized computer, even though most people don’t think of them that way. It’s a smartphone, not a computer. What about smartwatches? They have all the parts of a computer – screen, CPU, memory, storage – but I don’t think anyone would point to an Apple Watch as the definition of what a computer is. So in many ways, yes, saying an iPad isn’t a computer is obnoxious, but in other ways it’s true…
I find myself reaching for my iPad more often than a MacBook or any other “real” computer. It’s the best computing device I’ve ever used. There are still things a laptop or desktop PC is better for, but that list continues to get shorter.
Looking back on that original iPad, it’s pretty amazing to see where the cumulative year-over-year improvements have lead us. Every year there are less reasons to put it down and grab that trusty laptop. Looking forward, next year’s software will shave some of the rougher edges off of iPadOS and 3rd party apps will adapt to live in the new world. We’ll soon be looking back and wondering how we lived in such unsophisticated times.
For now though, it’s still not a real computer. It’s something better.
MacDailyNews Take: So, yes, of course iPad is and always has been a computer and, in the right hands, it’s in many ways better than the best MacBook Pro will ever be.
P.S. The Apple Watch is a computer, too. If it computes, it’s a computer.
the iPhone, iPad and the Apple Watch ARE most certainly computers. They are just not “trucks” as Jobs described.
The BIG breakthrough with the iPhone was that it IS a computer with a REAL, robust computer operating system customized for the “multitouch” user interface. Once one realizes that phone calls are nothing but software, the iPhone naturally followed.
it is a huge thing to be able to carry such a powerful computer around with you- either in your pocket with the iPhone, on your wrist with the watch or in a portfolio with the iPad………. Again, the breakthrough was realizing that it IS a computer that needs a robust OS that iOS/iPad OS/watchOS has become. So huge that it has changed the world and the world economy.
I am beginning to believe the term ‘computer’ is becoming something of an old fashioned relic of an age gone by that increasingly does not reflect the devices that are becoming the mainstay of our age but remains in our language as a habit. The same way that nobody calls a radio a wireless now and in all honesty even that term is losing its way, maybe we need to think about new terms to describe these gadgets that have gone so far beyond the original definition that reached something of a peak in the early nineties, but from a decade after that has really struggled to describe what we increasingly use beyond the decreasing number of now old world static boxes sat on desks. I suspect in another 10 to 15 years its usefulness as a term will be hanging on by thread and we will laugh at our attempts to describe an iPad and many other devices as an old fashioned ‘computer’ when perhaps we should be doing the opposite.
Yep. The PC is today’s model t being replaced by the “computer” in you phone, watch, tablet, etc.
As capable as iPads have become, they still can’t compare to laptopts/desktops for basic things like text selection and input. Gorilla-arming a document or email is a massive step backwards from the precision of a trackpad. What’s wrong with both touch and a trackpad?
Text selection and input is definitely worse in iOS13 on my iPhone and iPad btw
Agreed on text selection. The multiple taps don’t work the way they are supposed to, Select All doesn’t exist in the contextual menu, and dragging out to more text usually stops because you can’t grab all of it. A step backward for sure.