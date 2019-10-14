Apple TV+ execs: ‘See’ will be as epic as ‘Game of Thrones’; offer free three month trial voucher

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Apple is continuing its PR blitz for Apple TV+ with Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard hitting the covers of the latest issue of Emmy Magazine, promoting the sci-fi thriller See. Apple’s production budget for See is believed to be in excess of $15 million per episode.

In the interview, Apple vice presidents Jamie Erlicht and Zack van Amburg (who run Apple’s TV+ efforts after being hired from Sony in 2017) compare the scope of See’s world-building directly to Game of Thrones: “can it be as epic as, say, a Game of Thrones? We answer that question early on with a resounding yes!”

Apple is also taking out advertising in the issue, with a full page insert showing The Morning Show leads Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and offering a free three month trial of Apple TV+ to subscribers with the included voucher.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ralph_goducks/status/1183139475724963841

MacDailyNews Take: So far, in the trailers, See looks like it’ll be an excellent tentpole for Apple TV+!

  1. Sadly.. no.. it won’t. The concept, richness and commitment to complex and powerful storylines won’t be present since the source material and core concept aren’t there. It’s a grand experiment. But remember that Game of Thrones took TIME to build an audience and was on a MUCH larger platform at the start. Most of these first shows are sacrificial lambs. When Apple reaches a genuine critical mass of viewers.. which is a ways off.. then a show will stand a chance. There are simply WAY too many other choices right now.

  2. Also.. did you SEE Aquaman? Moamoa is honestly NOT a good actor. He knows it. It’s all male posing and scowling. The show is a “one trick pony” not a high concept vehicle. People can’t see, babies are born that can. Violence ensues. Seriously? Holy crap. Not paying for that.

  3. Looks lame to me. I expect laughable conceits that most people will not be able to embrace. Like two blind armies fighting hand to hand in a forest? Sadly, no. It won’t work. Don’t believe me? Well don’t believe the show runners and stars either. Wait for real humans to actually see the show and review it. Then we’ll all see

