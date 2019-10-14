Apple TV+ execs: ‘See’ will be as epic as ‘Game of Thrones’; offer free three month trial voucher

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Apple is continuing its PR blitz for Apple TV+ with Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard hitting the covers of the latest issue of Emmy Magazine, promoting the sci-fi thriller See. Apple’s production budget for See is believed to be in excess of $15 million per episode.

In the interview, Apple vice presidents Jamie Erlicht and Zack van Amburg (who run Apple’s TV+ efforts after being hired from Sony in 2017) compare the scope of See’s world-building directly to Game of Thrones: “can it be as epic as, say, a Game of Thrones? We answer that question early on with a resounding yes!”

Apple is also taking out advertising in the issue, with a full page insert showing The Morning Show leads Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and offering a free three month trial of Apple TV+ to subscribers with the included voucher.