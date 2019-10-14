Enhanced Apple Maps rollout to parts of the American Midwest

Apple in in the process of rolling out enhanced Apple Maps data to parts of the American Midwest, bringing much more detailed maps to Ohio, West Virginia, and parts of Michigan, Illinois, and Indiana.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Apple has been deploying the enhanced maps up the northeast United States over the last few months, with the rollout recently extending to New York state. Now it has expanded west to cover West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and North Illinois. The data is gathered by Apple’s own fleet of sensor- and camera-equipped vehicles, as well as first-party data gathered from iPhones using Apple’s differential privacy…

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s all-new Maps data will roll out to the entire United States by the end of this year with additional countries to get upgraded in 2020.