Apple’s flagship iPhone 15 Ultra said to launch 3-4 weeks after rest of iPhone 15 lineup

In roughly 3 weeks, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup and begin shipping the following week, but the flagship iPhone 15 Ultra is said to follow some 3-4 weeks afterwards.

Zac Hall for 9to5Mac:

Camera parts supplier Sony will not be able to provide the image sensor used by the iPhone 15 Pro Max in time for it to ship alongside the other new models. That’s according to a major equity analyst note viewed and described by a 9to5Mac source. Apple is expected to deliver the biggest camera upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which will use a periscope lens system that will deliver greater optical zoom than the current 3x limit. The smaller iPhone 15 Pro will not receive this upgrade. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will include ultra-wide and wide cameras, but not telephoto cameras. We expect Apple to announce the new iPhones alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 on September 12. Pre-orders will likely start on September 15 with deliveries starting September 22. The three to four week delay described by the analyst note could put iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries between October 6 and October 13.

MacDailyNews Take: This is obviously not ideal, but it is not unprecedented. iPhone XR, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Plus all shipped later than other models in their respective iPhone families.

Beyond the iPhone 15 Ultra’s exclusive periscope lens, Sony’s new image sensor expected to be used in this year’s high-end iPhone models uses a new semiconductor architecture to double the saturation signal level in each pixel, capturing more light while reducing overexposure or underexposure. For example, this will allow iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra to clearly photograph a person’s face even in backlit conditions.

