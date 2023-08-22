Apple’s top-end iPhone 15 Ultra could cost more than double the price of a MacBook Air

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to cost more than their predecessors. The iPhone 15 Pro is estimated to be priced starting at $1,199 ($200 more than iPhone 14 Pro). The flagship iPhone 15 Ultra (née Pro Max) is likely to start at $1,299. With a rumored top end 2TB storage capacity, a fully-specced iPhone 15 Ultra could cost north of $2,000 or more than double the $999 starting price of Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air.

José Adorno for BGR:

The iPhone 15 Pro could start with 256GB – and reach 2TB of storage capacity, a first for the iPhone. If that’s the case, my colleague Chris Smith predicts that the 2TB iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost a fortune. Looking at the price Apple usually charges for 2TB devices, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could cost as much as $2,099. I believe Apple will offer a 2TB storage capacity. Although some people expect an 8K recording feature, I think Cupertino will bring this capacity due to spatial photos and videos, a feature of the upcoming Apple Vision Pro. This function captures 3D images, so I wonder if they will require more storage than regular photos and videos. In addition, with the company adding a USB-C port, more people will be able to listen to lossless songs since the Lightning port doesn’t provide the exact specification to stream this quality via wired headphones.

MacDailyNews Take: Last month, Tim Long, an analyst at British bank Barclays, wrote in a note to clients that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will likely be more expensive than the current models. He based this information on conversations with supply chain companies in Asia.

If Long is correct, this year’s new iPhone starting pricing would look something like the bullet points below; still a tremendous value (especially when factoring in the effect of historic inflation):

• iPhone 15: $799 (unchanged)

• iPhone 15 Plus: $899 (unchanged)

• iPhone 15 Pro: $1,099 (vs. $999 for iPhone 14 Pro)

• iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,299 (vs. $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max)

