Apple’s top-end iPhone 15 Ultra could cost more than double the price of a MacBook Air

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to cost more than their predecessors. The iPhone 15 Pro is estimated to be priced starting at $1,199 ($200 more than iPhone 14 Pro). The flagship iPhone 15 Ultra (née Pro Max) is likely to start at $1,299. With a rumored top end 2TB storage capacity, a fully-specced iPhone 15 Ultra could cost north of $2,000 or more than double the $999 starting price of Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air.
The iPhone 15 Pro could start with 256GB – and reach 2TB of storage capacity, a first for the iPhone. If that’s the case, my colleague Chris Smith predicts that the 2TB iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost a fortune.
Looking at the price Apple usually charges for 2TB devices, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could cost as much as $2,099.
I believe Apple will offer a 2TB storage capacity. Although some people expect an 8K recording feature, I think Cupertino will bring this capacity due to spatial photos and videos, a feature of the upcoming Apple Vision Pro.
This function captures 3D images, so I wonder if they will require more storage than regular photos and videos. In addition, with the company adding a USB-C port, more people will be able to listen to lossless songs since the Lightning port doesn’t provide the exact specification to stream this quality via wired headphones.
MacDailyNews Take: Last month, Tim Long, an analyst at British bank Barclays, wrote in a note to clients that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will likely be more expensive than the current models. He based this information on conversations with supply chain companies in Asia.
If Long is correct, this year’s new iPhone starting pricing would look something like the bullet points below; still a tremendous value (especially when factoring in the effect of historic inflation):
• iPhone 15: $799 (unchanged)
• iPhone 15 Plus: $899 (unchanged)
• iPhone 15 Pro: $1,099 (vs. $999 for iPhone 14 Pro)
• iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,299 (vs. $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max)
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
4 Comments
“…could cost more…”
Or not.
Any headline which uses the verb “could” immediately qualifies itself in the first round of FUD news.
The is no “or not” about it.
Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air costs $749.99 at Amazon right now.
A 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Mac costs $1599 right now.
Apple’s top-end iPhone 15 Ultra WILL EASILY cost more than double the price of a MacBook Air.
It is disingenuous to compare the very most, fully decked out, not yet available, iPhone, at the still speculated full retail price, with a previous “iteration” of MacBook Air with the most minimal specifications, which happens to be on sale now at Amazon!
How far can that rubber band be stretched?
After nearly one year of use my iPhone Pro Max still shows 100% battery capacity/strength and I’m using just over 1/2 of the 1TB storage. I charge the phone overnight and sometimes on long driving trips. The battery easily lasts 1 1/2 days with pretty intense usage. I have over 13,000 photos and 3 or 400 videos. Great phone; great value. I’ll likely skip the iPhone 15 Pro Max but will get the 16. The FUD concerns over the “maybe” price of the 15 is just that… bull poop. A slightly higher % price increase in the messy world of Jo Bribem’s inflation (HUGE spending/deficit programs) is a nothing burger.