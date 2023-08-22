Second season of Apple TV+ sci-fi series ‘Invasion’ arrives Wednesday, August 23rd

The second season of the Apple TV+ epic sci-fi series “Invasion” is set to make its global premiere with the first episode on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. From Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg, who serves as showrunner, and David Weil, “Invasion” is a sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. “Invasion” will debut the first episode of its ten-episode second season on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through October 25, 2023.

The action-packed second season of “Invasion” picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans. The trailer gives a suspenseful sneak peek into the new season, as aliens and destruction abound, answers are relentlessly pursued and the fight for the world’s survival continues.

The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi. New series regulars joining season two include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind.

“Invasion” is produced for Apple TV+ by Boat Rocker. In addition to series creators Simon Kinberg & David Weil, Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Andrew Baldwin and Katie O’Connell Marsh serve as executive producers.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 371 wins and 1,538 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Take: Despite the Sam Neill bait and switch (or was it?), “Invasion” is an interesting series that, after a slow burn, picked up near the end of season one. We’ll be there on August 23rd!

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.