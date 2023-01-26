Apple reportedly brings Chinese Communist Party web censorship to Hong Kong

Users of Apple’s Safari web browser in Hong Kong who recently tried to visit code-sharing website GitLab, received a warning instead, that Safari was blocking the site for their own safety.

Sam Biddle for The Intercept:

The access was temporarily cut off thanks to Apple’s use of a Chinese corporate website blacklist, which resulted in the innocuous site being flagged as a purveyor of misinformation… The warning screen itself came courtesy of Tencent, the mammoth Chinese internet conglomerate behind WeChat and League of Legends. The company operates the safe browsing filter for Safari users in China on Apple’s behalf — and now, as the Chinese government increasingly asserts control of the territory, in Hong Kong as well. Apple spokesperson Nadine Haija would not answer questions about the GitLab incident, suggesting they be directed at Tencent, which also declined to offer responses. The episode raises thorny questions about privatized censorship done in the name of “safety” — questions that neither company seems interested in answering: How does Tencent decide what’s blocked? Does Apple have any role? Does Apple condone Tencent’s blacklist practices? The block came as a particular surprise… because Apple originally said the Tencent blocklist would be used only for Safari users inside mainland China. According to a review of the Internet Archive, however, sometime after November 24, 2022, Apple quietly edited its Safari privacy policy to note that the Tencent blacklist would be used for devices in Hong Kong as well.

MacDailyNews Take: Financial Times this week reports that China is moving to take “golden shares” in local units of Tencent as Beijing formalizes a greater role in overseeing the country’s powerful technology groups. “The stakes, usually involving a 1 per cent share of internet groups’ key entities, are akin to “golden shares” as they come with special rights over certain business decisions,” Ryan McMorrow, Qianer Liu, and Cheng Leng report for Financial Times. “Within China the stakes are known as “special management shares” and since 2015 have become a common tool used by the state to exert influence over private news and content companies.”

Censorship reflects a society’s lack of confidence in itself. — Potter Stewart

Regarding Apple’s role, as we wrote back in 2019:

China is critical for Apple in every way from sales to product assembly, so Apple continues to kowtow to China. With Apple’s strong stance – in other places of the world – on users’ rights and privacy, it’s a bad look for the company and a tough tightrope that Tim Cook is trying to walk. — MacDailyNews, July 29, 2017

