New Apple Original Films’ thriller to star George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Amy Ryan

In an upcoming Apple Original Films’ thriller written, directed, and produced by Jon Watts, Amy Ryan is set to star alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Justin Kroll for Deadline:

Hailing from Apple Studios, the thriller follows two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. Ryan, an Oscar nominee and SAG Award winner, already has strong ties with Apple as she is set to co-star in Apple’s Sugar, a new, genre-bending series starring Colin Farrell from creator and executive producer Mark Protosevich. On top of that, she was also recently seen in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

MacDailyNews Take: Too bad they couldn’t get any names for this one.

