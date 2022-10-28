Credit Suisse: Apple is a safe port in the storm; stock surges after record earnings report

Shares of Apple were up more than 5 percent in Friday morning trading, the day after Apple reported all-time record fiscal fourth quarter earnings that showed 8% annual sales growth.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

“Apple looks like a “relatively safe port in the storm,” Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross wrote in a note on Friday.

But investors fled from other Big Tech stocks this week. Microsoft and Alphabet had their worst days of the year on Wednesday. Meta had its second-worst day on Thursday, plunging 24% to prices it hasn’t traded at since 2016. And Amazon was down about 10% Frida morning after reporting earnings Thursday.

But Apple now looks a lot more stable than its peers, especially as fears of a recession start weighing on ad sales and potential holiday spending. It’s largely because Apple relies on hardware and services that people are still buying.

And Apple managed this while the larger phone and PC industry saw big declines. Worldwide smartphone shipments declined 9% during the third quarter, while Apple’s shipments increased by 8%, despite its higher-priced devices, according to an estimate from research firm Canalys this week.

“Demand for premium devices remains intact,” wrote Cowen’s Krish Sankar in a note on Friday.

In short, Apple’s business remains strong, and demand for its products remains high around the world, even in emerging markets, bucking downward trends for global smartphone sales from other brands.

“Following Apple’s F4Q22 results, it remains our top pick and, we believe, will likely remain a relative safe haven for many as the macroenvironment remains highly uncertain and choppy,” Cross, of Credit Suisse, said. Cross added that Apple’s results showed the company continues to grow in every region it sells in, despite recent price increases and weakening consumer sentiment.

Apple’s quasi-guidance also was largely in-line with expectations…