Apple TV+ unveils trailer for sci-fi anthology series ‘Circuit Breakers’ ahead of November 11th debut

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for the all-new futuristic anthology series “Circuit Breakers,” premiering globally on Friday, November 11th.

“Circuit Breakers” is a half-hour anthology series about middle-schoolers in the near future that uses science fiction as a backdrop to tell universal stories about growing up. The series was created by Melody Fox with executive producer Matt Hastings directing three episodes from the season including the pilot. “Circuit Breakers” is executive produced by Hastings, Andrew Orenstein, Cottonwood Media’s Sarah Haasz, David Michel and Cécile Lauritano, Aircraft Pictures’ Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen, and Todd Berger. Fox and Gillian Horvath serve as co-executive producers.

Each installment of “Circuit Breakers” features a sci-fi twist on kid-relatable stories, with the intent of kids and families asking themselves how they would act in each unique situation. The gripping trailer highlights the seven distinct stories with cast including Callan Farris (“Grimcutty”), Nathaniel Buescher (“APB”), Veda Cienfuegos (“Undone”), Cole Keriazakos (“Southside”), Maz Jobrani (“Immigrant”), Cale Ferrin (“Endlings”), Quincy Kirkwood (“Y: The Last Man”), Arielle Halili (“Less Than Kosher”), Gavin MacIver-Wright (“Odd Squad: Mobile Unit”), Khiyla Aynne (“13: The Musical”), Maya McNair (“Clarice”) and more.

The award-winning slate of original series and film for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes the recently premiered groundbreaking series “El Deafo,” critically acclaimed “Amber Brown” created by Bonnie Hunt, and Common Sense Media Selections “Best Foot Forward,” “Duck & Goose,” “Surfside Girls” and “Life By Ella.” The impressive all-ages offerings also include “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company, the Peabody Award-winning series “Stillwater,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop, Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers,” new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including “The Snoopy Show,” as well as “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times bestselling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers. Apple TV+ continues to present young viewers and their caregivers with first-rate options including the upcoming series “Jane,” a new mission-driven series from J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 280 wins and 1,184 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

