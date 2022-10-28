Wired reviews Apple’s new M2 iPad Pro: ‘The best tablet money can buy’

Apple’s new sixth generation iPad Pro, which comes in 11- and 12.9-inch varieties, “remains the best tablet money can buy,” Wired opines in a new review.

Brenda Stolyar for Wired:

I can count the number of new features in the iPad Pro on one hand. There’s a new M2 processor, an exclusive Apple Pencil capability, the ability to record ProRes video, and support for Wi-Fi 6E. That’s it. Yes, you get all the standout features from its predecessors, like the Mini LED display (on the 12.9-inch model), a 120-Hz refresh rate, quad speakers for richer sound, Face ID, and a lidar sensor. Apple has also kept the starting prices the same—$799 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $1,099 for the larger model…

The iPad Pro remains the best tablet money can buy.

With the M2 chip, Apple claims the CPU is up to 15 percent faster while the 10-core GPU offers up to 35 percent faster graphics performance over the M1. It handled my daily work tasks—like web browsing, word processing, sending emails and Slack messages, plus taking Zoom calls—swimmingly. Games like Genshin Impact were super smooth thanks to that 120-Hz refresh rate, but I can’t say I noticed much of a difference over last year’s iPad Pro.

It’s iPadOS 16 that’s far more interesting. As someone who always struggled to feel comfortable using iPadOS for work, things have drastically changed with new additions like Stage Manager. The ability to adjust app windows and group them together—and easily switch between them—has transformed my ability to multitask on the tablet. It’s almost enough to get me to ditch my MacBook…