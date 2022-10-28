New Apple Fitness+ ad promotes expansion to all iPhone users

Apple has debuted a new TV ad for Apple Fitness+ that promotes the service’s expansion to all iPhone users, not Apple watch required.

Apple via YouTube:

Now all you need is iPhone to subscribe and access thousands of video and audio workouts — everything from HIIT to Yoga. And guided meditations. Take it further with personalized metrics from Apple Watch. Find it in the Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch is still the best way to fully partake in Apple Fitness+, so making it optional will bring more into the Fitness+ fold, where they will rather quickly want to buy their first Apple Watch – a win-win for Apple!

