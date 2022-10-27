Apple iPhone posts remarkable 36% growth in China in Q3

The latest smartphone estimates from Canalys show that mainland China’s Q3 2022 smartphone market declined 11% year-on-year while Apple’s iPhone saw remarkable growth of 36% in the country.

“Apple saw remarkable growth in Mainland China in Q3,” said Canalys Analyst Amber Liu in a statement. “Its annual launch is highly anticipated by consumers and channels and strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro series contributed to Apple’s overall performance.”

“The Mainland China market will maintain flat or see a small growth in 2023 which is still a much lower level than 2021 or pre-pandemic as demand is not likely to improve until late next year. The coming Q4 performance will be driven by Apple with bulk shipments of new iPhones and the e-commerce shopping festival,” said Canalys analyst Toby Zhu in a statement.

MacDailyNews Take: When your money becomes a greater concern, you want to spend it wisely. In China and everywhere, if it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone. Further, if it’s not an iPhone Pro, it’s not an iPhone Pro.

