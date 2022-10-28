Apple posts Services revenue of $19.2 billion as total paid subscriptions top 900 million

Apple services, the category which encompasses Apple TV+ and Apple Music, generated $19.2 billion in revenue, a five percent year-over-year increase in fiscal Q422. Apple now has more than 900 million paid subscriptions, up from the 860 million the world’s most valuable company reported in its Q322 earnings release in July.

J. Clara Chan reports for The Hollywood Reporter:

Accounting for the tech giant’s product sales, Apple brought in $90.1 billion during the quarter — a quarterly record for the company driven by continued iPhone sales. “Our record September quarter results continue to demonstrate our ability to execute effectively in spite of a challenging and volatile macroeconomic backdrop,” Apple CFO Luca Maestri said in announcing the results.

The company’s earnings report comes just days after Apple instituted price hikes across Apple TV+, Apple Music and the Apple One subscription bundle…

Speaking with analysts on the company’s earnings call, Cook said the increased price for Apple TV+ was a reflection of the increase in content available on the streamer. “We’re very focused on originals only, and so we had four or five shows or so in the beginning and priced it quite low,” he said. “We now have a lot more content and are coming out with more each and every month, and so we we increase the price to represent the value of the service.”