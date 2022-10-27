Elon Musk acquires Twitter, immediately fires top executives

Eventually, the chickens come home to roost. See Facebook or whatever they’re currently calling that raging dumpster fire. For Twitter, they began roosting on Thursday. That’s the day when Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter and immediately fired its top executives.

Lauren Thomas and Alexa Corse for The Wall Street Journal:

Elon Musk completed his takeover of Twitter Inc. Thursday, and fired the CEO and CFO, according to people familiar with the matter, capping an unusual corporate battle and setting up one of the world’s most influential social-media platforms for potentially broad change. The deal, in which Twitter will again become a private company, adds to Mr. Musk’s expansive business reach, which also includes running Tesla Inc., the world’s most-valuable car company, and rocket company Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, among other endeavors. Mr. Musk, who had become Twitter’s largest individual shareholder, previously said he would pay for the acquisition mostly with cash, some contributed by co-investors, and $13 billion in debt. Mr. Musk fired Chief Executive Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal after the deal closed, the people said. Mr. Musk also fired Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s top legal and policy executive, and Sean Edgett, general counsel. A self-described free-speech absolutist, Mr. Musk has pledged to limit content moderation in favor of emphasizing free speech…

MacDailyNews Take: Elon’s already taking out the trash.

As we wrote last week, “Twitter can be made valuable, worth far in excess of $54.20 per share, if the platform is returned to an open “town square” marketplace of ideas, sans heavy-handed, one-sided censorship, shadow-banning, etc.”

As we wrote back in April, “Broken long ago, Twitter is a slanted, myopic joke as it is currently run.”

Hopefully Musk will be an agent of change for a platform that should, at this point, be considered a public utility that allows for all viewpoints to be openly discussed.

Elon Musk is a doer.

The doers are the major thinkers. The people that really create the things that change this industry are both the thinker and doer in one person. – Steve Jobs

