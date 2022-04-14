Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41 billion, allow free speech

Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter outright with a $41 billion cash offer on Thursday. Musk says Twitter needs to be taken private in order to become a platform for free speech.
“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk wrote in a letter sent to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor.
I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022
Shares in Twitter surged 12% in premarket trading.
“Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it,” Musk said in a letter to Twitter’s board on Wednesday, which was made public in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Musk’s offer price of $54.20 per share represents a 38% premium to Twitter’s April 1 close, the last trading day before the Tesla chief executive’s stake of more than 9% in the social media platform was made public.
“Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company,” Musk said in his letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor.
Musk, who calls himself a free-speech absolutist, has been critical of the social media platform and its policies, and recently ran a poll on Twitter asking users if they believed it adheres to the principle of free speech.
Based on Twitter’s Wednesday closing price of $45.85, its price in pre-market trading in New York implied a 35% chance of the company accepting Musk’s offer.
“The big question for the Twitter board now is whether to accept a very generous offer for a business that has been a serial underperformer and tends to treat its users with indifference,” Michael Hewson, Chief Market analyst at CMC Markets, said after the announcement of Musk’s offer.
“It would be hard for any other bidders/consortium to emerge and the Twitter board will be forced likely to accept this bid and/or run an active process to sell Twitter,” Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a client note.
Here is the letter Musk sent to Twitter as disclosed in the SEC filing:
I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.
However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.
As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.
Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.
– Elon Musk
MacDailyNews Take: Broken long ago, Twitter is a slanted, myopic joke as it is currently run.
Hopefully Musk will be an agent of change for a platform that should, at this point, be considered a public utility that allows for all viewpoints to be openly discussed.
Elon Musk is a doer.
The doers are the major thinkers. The people that really create the things that change this industry are both the thinker and doer in one person. – Steve Jobs
Art and music, design and performance, opinion, fiction, provocation, are what we work to enable. That fills us with such a sense of pride as well as a deep sense of responsibility because we know that these freedoms require protection; not just the forms of speech that entertain us, but the ones that challenge us, the ones that unnerve and even displease us. They’re the ones that need protection the most. Unpopular speech, unpopular art, and unpopular ideas; speech that questions the people in power.
It’s no accident that these freedoms are enshrined and protected in the First Amendment. They’re the foundation of so many of our rights. We means we all have a stake, and a role, in defending them. This is a responsibility that Apple takes very seriously… We work to defend these freedoms enabling people around the world to speak up. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, accepting the Newseum’s 2017 Free Expression Award on April 18, 2017
The Internet has become as important as anything man has ever created. But those freedoms are being chipped away. Please, I beg you, open your senses to the will of the people to keep the Internet as free as possible… I don’t want to feel that whichever content supplier had the best government connections or paid the most money determined what I can watch and for how much. This is the monopolistic approach and not representative of a truly free market in the case of today’s Internet. – Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak for The Atlantic, December 21, 2010
A few more quotes:
• Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech. ― Benjamin Franklin
• To view the opposition as dangerous is to misunderstand the basic concepts of democracy. To oppress the opposition is to assault the very foundation of democracy. ― Aung San Suu Kyi
• Because if you don’t stand up for the stuff you don’t like, when they come for the stuff you do like, you’ve already lost. ― Neil Gaiman
• Censorship reflects society’s lack of confidence in itself. It is a hallmark of an authoritarian regime. – Potter Stewart
• Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers. ― United Nations
• If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter. ― George Washington
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
19 Comments
Terminally woke, broken Twitter needs to be transformed into a free speech public square, not the leftist censorship cesspool it currently is.
Well, thinking about it…
Currently Musk is Twitter’s problem.
If he buys it, Twitter becomes his problem.
So folks think all the none red_necks will hang around to be shouted down by the vocally loud but stupid brigade…no chance – they’ll exit in droves leaving a ghost town echo chamber just like Truth Social, Gettr and Parler
For me, just another reason NOT to be on Twitter
Trump: I have no interest in returning to Twitter as it currently exists, (but maybe after Elon cleans up the mess)…
Elon doesn’t mess around or take his sweet time 😮 And there’s an implied threat if his offfer is not accepted. He says he’ll sell this current 9+ percent stake to try a different approach to promote free speech. That will reverse recent increase in Twitter share price (caused by Musk) and send Twitter back down, probably down more.
Utradea
1m
👀#TWTR
$TWTR
Quote from SEC filing
“If the deal doesn’t work, given that I don’t have confidence in management nor do I believe I can drive the necessary change in the public market, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.”
Buy it. Then publish the algorithms they use to silence speech they don’t like. Along with the employee names that enforced the algorithms.
Exactly. Musk is taking “own the libs” to a whole new level.
My understanding is that private companies don’t have to offer free speech so it’s impressive that Elon Musk wants to go this route.
My understanding is that private companies can offer free speech so it’s impressive that Elon Musk wants to go this route.
When is Twitter going to silence your dumbass voice?
Note that “Dave” the genius cannot refute any of the points made I’ve above, so he wants to censor them instead. Likely, he works for Twitter (maybe not for that much longer).
It’s a free market and as a free market enterprise, Twitter can decide what the principle of conduct will be within their property. It’s their right, not yours. As a free individual, you have the right to compete in the free market with your own product. Stop bitching about your right to free speech within their product.
Right-winger nut jobs are always screaming about government interference and censorship in business/life but they don’t seem to understand the basics of free market enterprise within a privately owned product/service—get out there and compete.
Musk is competing, dullard.
“It’s a free market and as a free market enterprise, Twitter can decide what the principle of conduct will be within their property. It’s their right, not yours.”
Say the same thing when Elon Musk owns Twitter and makes it the de facto public square it should be, not the woke leftist cesspool of censorship that it is currently.
“The key to a functioning democracy is the ability for anyone to spread dangerous misinformation, conspiracy theories and hate speech in order to brainwash their fellow nut jobs into committing acts of violence” – Thomas Jefferson
Goebbels was in favor of free speech for views he liked. So was Stalin. If you’re really in favor of free speech, then you’re in favor of freedom of speech for precisely the views you despise. Otherwise, you’re not in favor of free speech.
— Noam Chomsky
Chomsky is a straight shooter. You are not. It is interesting how you actively filter selective posts on this site, while letting spam and off-topic propaganda proliferate. It’s not Akismet doing all the censorship here. Hypocrisy much?
Free speech extremists admit that there must be some minimum standard for civility. Infinite freedom quickly devolves to mob rule. Every human activity needs rules. Why did MDN bother establishing its own rules of conduct? Never mind your enforcement is slipshod … to put it kindly. You know very well you speak one thing and do another.
Musk’s latest move is just another example of a billionaire buying a bigger amplifier to espouse his opinions onto the masses. It will be interesting to see how he montetizes the users to recoup his investment. You might not like the results any more than Tesla’s constant vehicle tracking and Google ties.
Bingo. Posted about 20 times and all have been censored. If they really want to make me look stupid they should release them all so everyone can see me repeating myself like an idiot. i have zero faith this harmless post will make it through, but kudos to steve88.
Dave
MDN silences liberal views
Meanwhile, your post isn’t “censored,” but right here so everyone can see how stupid you are, liar.