Project Veritas: U.S. DOJ forced Apple, Google to provide data

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said Wednesday that the Department of Justice forced both Apple and Google to provide data belonging to Project Veritas and its associates as part of its probe into the whereabouts of Ashley Biden’s missing diary, .

O’Keefe announced that both tech giants came forward revealing they were hit with “nine secret subpoenas” to monitor “professional and private accounts” including the group’s security detail after it was previously revealed that Microsoft also received such orders from the feds. O’Keefe stressed that the data being collected by the DOJ includes “everything” from texts and emails to private photos as well as “information of our sources.” O’Keefe also asserted that communications with sources “that have nothing to do with [the] Ashley Biden diary” were seized, saying it has a “chilling effect” on the ability of sources and whistleblowers of coming forward without government retaliation. “This is not just about Project Veritas. Thousands of these secret orders [are] issued every year. Ours are just a fraction of that,” O’Keefe said in a video released Wednesday, citing Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., from a congressional hearing last week.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) previously sounded the alarm on the DOJ seizing Project Veritas’ data through Microsoft, saying, “We’re deeply troubled by reports that the Department of Justice obtained secret electronic surveillance orders requiring sweeping disclosure of ‘all content’ of communications associated with Project Veritas email accounts, including attorney-client communications.” The investigation, which is being conducted by the Southern District of New York, surrounds a “stolen” diary belonging to Ashley Biden that went missing just days before the 2020 presidential election. O’Keefe previously explained that “tipsters” approached his group in late 2020 alleging to have Ashley Biden’s diary containing “explosive allegations” about her father, then the Democratic nominee, and the diary was allegedly abandoned in a room that she had stayed at and that they stayed after. The “tipsters,” who O’Keefe said he had never met before, were apparently negotiating with media outlets to sell Biden’s diary, and that ultimately Project Veritas did not publish the book’s contents because his group was not able to independently verify its authenticity. “Project Veritas gave the diary to law enforcement to ensure it could be returned to its rightful owner. We never published it,” O’Keefe said. “Now, Ms. Biden’s father’s Department of Justice, specifically the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, appears to be investigating the situation, claiming the diary was stolen. We don’t know if it was, but it begs the question: In what world is the alleged theft of a diary investigated by the President’s FBI and his Department of Justice? A diary?”

MacDailyNews Note: According to Apple’s website, “Apple receives various forms of legal process requesting information from or actions by Apple. Apple requires government and private entities to follow applicable laws and statutes when requesting customer information and data. We contractually require our service providers to follow the same standard we apply to government information requests for Apple data. Our legal team reviews requests to ensure that the requests have a valid legal basis. If they do, we comply by providing data responsive to the request. If a request does not have a valid legal basis, or if we consider it to be unclear, inappropriate, or overly broad, we challenge or reject the request. We report on the requests every six months.”

