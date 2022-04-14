Apple supplier TSMC’s sales urge with Q1 profit up 45%

Apple supplier TSMC posted a better-than-expected surge in quarterly profit on Thursday and forecast an up to 37% jump in current-quarter sales, as a global chip supply crunch allowed chipmakers to charge premium prices.
TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, reiterated on Thursday that it expected chip capacity to remain very tight this year, a shortage that has forced automakers and electronics manufacturers to cut production.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) forecast revenue of $17.6 billion to $18.2 billion in the quarter ending June 30, up from $13.29 billion a year earlier.
The company on Thursday said net profit for the January-March quarter jumped 45% from a year earlier to T$202.7 billion ($7 billion). Analysts expected a profit of T$184.67 billion, according to an average of 19 estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
The first quarter was supported by better-than-expected demand from smartphone customers and high performance computing chips, as well as strong demand for auto related chips, [Chief Executive Officer C. C. Wei] said.
MacDailyNews Take: Bodes well for Apple’s fiscal Q222 earnign report due after market close on April 28th!
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.