Apple’s Studio Display firmware reveals new Mac mini may be coming soon

Apple’s Studio Display has an A13 Bionic chip that runs a special version of iOS. The current firmware has references to a new, unreleased Mac mini that may be coming soon.
Developer Steve Troughton-Smith was the one who first found references to a new Mac mini model in the Studio Display firmware. As shared by him on Twitter, the firmware contains references to a “Macmini10,1,” which is a model ID not used by any Mac mini ever released.
The rumor mill is a little unclear as to what new Macs are imminent; for what it’s worth, there is one concrete clue: the shipping Studio Display firmware references one unaccounted-for mystery machine — a new model generation of Mac mini (“Macmini10,1”). My guess: M2, not M1 Pro
— Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) April 12, 2022
This has led the developer to believe that the identifier refers to an upcoming Mac mini model. However, details about this model such as hardware specifications are unknown.
Earlier this year, 9to5Mac exclusively revealed that Apple has been working on two new versions of the Mac mini: one with M2 and another with the M2 Pro chip. Codenamed J473, the M2 Mac mini is expected to be introduced sometime this year, while the M2 Pro Mac mini (codenamed J474) may come at a later date.
MacDailyNews Take: This M2 Mac mini could be announced by press release in the days leading up to WWDC or be revealed during the WWDC keynote itself on June 6th.
3 Comments
Yes, we all expect a new Mac mini at some point… The more interesting bit is Studio Display running a version of iOS with its A13. tvOS is a variant of iOS. From previous report, it has 64GB of storage. Have it run tvOS and double as a tv with a built-in 4K screen. An tv can also AirPlay to be wireless external display for any nearby Apple device (like iPhone or iPad), not just the directly connected Mac. It probably doesn’t have all the necessary parts with current Studio Display design, but an idea for future. A large less costly (consumer-oriented) Apple display for Macs that’s also a stand-alone tv with 4K screen.
For the Mac mini, until the Apple Silicon transition is deemed complete (with a new Mac Pro), I think this rumored new-look Mac mini will be M1 Pro with option for M1 Max, not M2. The dark Intel Mac mini will finally be discontinued. The M1 Pro is only used in MacBook Pro; Apple probably wants to do more with it. The current M1 old-look Mac mini will continue (at low-end) until a later date when they all adopt the new design with M2.
Actually, I revise my above prediction to remove option for M1 Max, which undermines recent Mac Studio. So new-look Mac mini with M1 Pro. That creates comprehensive (separate display) lineup with existing M1 Mac mini, new-look M1 Pro Mac mini, and recent M1 Max/Ultra Mac Studio, with eventual Mac Pro at the top.