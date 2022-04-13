Apple’s Studio Display firmware reveals new Mac mini may be coming soon

Apple’s Studio Display has an A13 Bionic chip that runs a special version of iOS. The current firmware has references to a new, unreleased Mac mini that may be coming soon.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith was the one who first found references to a new Mac mini model in the Studio Display firmware. As shared by him on Twitter, the firmware contains references to a “Macmini10,1,” which is a model ID not used by any Mac mini ever released.

The rumor mill is a little unclear as to what new Macs are imminent; for what it’s worth, there is one concrete clue: the shipping Studio Display firmware references one unaccounted-for mystery machine — a new model generation of Mac mini (“Macmini10,1”). My guess: M2, not M1 Pro — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) April 12, 2022

This has led the developer to believe that the identifier refers to an upcoming Mac mini model. However, details about this model such as hardware specifications are unknown. Earlier this year, 9to5Mac exclusively revealed that Apple has been working on two new versions of the Mac mini: one with M2 and another with the M2 Pro chip. Codenamed J473, the M2 Mac mini is expected to be introduced sometime this year, while the M2 Pro Mac mini (codenamed J474) may come at a later date.

MacDailyNews Take: This M2 Mac mini could be announced by press release in the days leading up to WWDC or be revealed during the WWDC keynote itself on June 6th.

