MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q422 conference call

Apple today posted an all-time quarterly revenue record of $90.1 billion (vs. $83.360 billion billion YOY), up 8 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.29 (vs. $1.24 YOY), up 4 percent YoY.

For the quarter, analysts’ consensus estimates (per Refinitiv) called for Apple to report EPS of $1.27 per share on revenue of $88.90 billion.

Live notes from Apple’s Q422 Conference Call in reverse chronological order:

• End of conference call.

• Cook: We avaerge about one per month in fiscal year 2022; we are constantly looking at acquisitions

• Q: Acquisitions?

• Luca: Apple expects to decelerate from September quarter’s 8% YoY growth rate in December quarter

• Q: December quarter growth>

• In spite of the strong dollar, Apple has nonetheless seen very strong performance in India, Indonesia, Mexico, Vietnam, etc.

• Apple hedges currencies to try to achieve margin stability

• Luca: Foreign exchange (strong dollar) is a significant factor affecting Apple

• Certain silicon components have inflationary pressure as well

• Cook: Apple is focused on taking care of their employees; there is clearly wage inflation and logistics inflation

• Q: Inflation and labor issues?

• Cook: Our ad business is not large

• Cook: We focus on privacy first. Any ad business will preserve customer privacy

• Q: Digital advertising?

• Cook: Ended Sept. quarter, Apple exited below target range on iPhone; similar to the past

• Q: Channel inventory for iPhone this year vs. previous years?

• The engine for services growth is there and foreign exchange headwinds are a temporary thing.

• Paid accounts in increasing; More than 900 million paid subs and growing very quickly

• Apple very happy in continued growth of installed base

• Luca: Foreign exchange can affect Services and Products differently, depending on geography

• Q: Services impacted more than products by foreign exchange?

• Cook: New Macs, backorders, and channel fill were all key contributors to record Mac sales this quarter

• Q: Mac channel fill vs. backorders?

• Foreign exchange and Russia closure were headwinds in Wearables

• Cook: AirPods Pro launch contributed to Wearables results

• Cook: Wearables grew 10%; Apple Watch was a contributor; especially the new models (SE, Series 8, Ultra); Ultra remains supply constrained

• Q: What drove the strong wearables result this quarter?

• Apple sees nothing unusual in CapEx over the next 12 months

• Luca: CapEx has been fairly stable over time; 3 major buckets: manufacturing tools, data center costs, office facilities worldwide

• Q: CapEx?

• Cook: Music licensing costs increased. Apple TV+ was priced initially based on the library build out; more content now makes it more valuable

• Q: Services; Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple One price increases?

• iPad products launched later than last year (October 2022 vs. September 2021) which is why iPad sales contracted

• Cook: Mac had best quarter in history, helped by M2 MacBook Air and had a backlog of demand due to supply constraints in prior quarter

• Q: Mac and iPad sales divergence?

• We expect Q123 (calendar 4th quarter) margin to be affected by the strong dollar, but Apple sees commodities performing well for the company, helping to offset headwinds

• Luca: We just set a September quarter record despite currency headwinds (strong dollar)

• Q: Gross margin hit due to 10 basis points of currency hit?

• Cook: We feel very good about how we performed in Q4

• Apple is constrained on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max which makes the mix unknown

• Cook: iPhone grew 10% in Q4, customer demand was strong and better than Apple expected

• Q: iPhone demand?

• Dividend is payable on November 10, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 202

• Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the company’s common stock

• Apple continues to work to become net cash neutral over time

• $120 billion total debt

• Appel ended quarter with $169 billion in cash and marketable securities

• Apple set new records in the enterprise for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

• Apple grew 8% over the past 4 quarters; dilutes EPS grew 9%

• Apple continues to invest strongly in Services business

• More than 900 million pad subs, up 155 million over the last 12 months

• Continued install base growth bodes well for Apple Services

• 2/3rds of Apple Watch buyers were new to the product

• Nearly half of iPad buyers were new to iPad

• iPad install base reached record high

• Nearly half of Mac buyers were new to Mac

• Mac revenue up 25% year over year

• Grew Android to iPhone switchers (upgraders) double digits

• India set new all-time iPhone revenue record

• Significant foreign exchange headwinds

• All-time record revenue records for cloud services

• Extremely strong customer satisfaction and loyalty

• Quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.29, up 4 percent year over year

• Quarterly record revenue of $90.1 billion, up 8 percent year over year

• Apple CFO Luca Maestri: We are ver pleased to report quarterly record results

• Cook promotes Apple’s dedication to environmental issues

• Cook touts Apple’s support of code academies across America

• Apple Retail Stores are ready for the holiday season

• Apple Card ranked higher for mid-sized credit cards by JD Power

• Apple Fitness+ now available to iPhone users, even those without an Apple Watch

• Apple TV 4K hits stores next week

• Cook: Apple TV+ productions continue to earn accolades

• Cook talks up Apple Watch Ultra, AirPods Pro 2, Apple Music, and more

• 10th gen. iPad and M2 iPad Pros are not available in stores

• Cook lauds iPhone 14 family and iPhone 14 Pro models

• Cook touts Apple innovation and teamwork for yearly revenue record of $394 billion

• Silicon-related supply constraints were not significant during the quarter

• Record number of Android to iPhone switchers (upgraders)

• More than 900 million paid subscriptions

• Cook: Apple set an all time quarterly record revenue for Mac.

Quarterly net sales by category:

• iPhone: $42.626 billion (vs. $38.868 billion YoY)

• Services: $19.188 billion (vs. $18.277 billion YoY)

• Mac: $11.508 billion (vs. $9.178 billion YoY)

• Wearables, Home and Accessories: $9.650 billion (vs. $8.785 billion YoY)

• iPad: $7.174 billion (vs. $8.252 billion YoY)

Annual net sales by category:

• iPhone: $205.489 billion (vs. $191.973 in 2021)

• Services: $78.129 billion (vs. $68.425 billion in 2021)

• Mac: $40.177 billion (vs. $35.190 billion in 2021)

• Wearables, Home and Accessories: $41.241 billion (vs. 38.367 billion in 2021)

• iPad: $29.292 billion (vs. $31.862 billion in 2021)

• This December quarter will end on December 31, 2022 and include an extra week (14 weeks) vs. the Q122 13-week quarter.

• Conference call begins.

