Major Apple supplier TSMC profit jumps 80% in Q3, beating expectations

Major Apple Silicon supplier TSMC posted an 80% surge in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations showed. The Taiwanese chipmaker was buoyed by strong sales of its advanced chips despite a slowdown in the global chip industry because of economic headwinds.

Reuters:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, saw net profit for the July-September period rise to T$280.9 billion ($8.81 billion) from T$156.3 billion a year earlier. That compared with the T$265.64 billion average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

MacDailyNews Take: Oh, no, sell Apple! Sell, sell, sell! (dripping sarcasm)

Apple iPhone customers are the most recession-proof smartphone buyers. — MacDailyNews, September 7, 2022

The same goes for Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple Services customers in personal computers, tablet computers, smartwatches, and subscriptions, respectively.

