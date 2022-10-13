Mark Zuckerberg takes thinly veiled shot at Apple; implies Apple’s AR/VR headset will be very expensive

Meta Platforms, née Facebook, recently announced the Meta Quest Pro, its $1,500 mixed reality headset, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently took the opportunity to take a few shots at Apple, implying that Apple’s unannounced mixed-reality headset would be hella expensive.

Omar Sohail for Wccftech:

Speaking to Stratechery’s Ben Thompson in a podcast interview, Zuckerberg was quick to point out that Apple likes to make money off its customers by building hardware and that what he is trying to do is completely different. “It’s typically people build hardware and they try to make a profit off of it, where if you’re Apple, you build hardware and you charge as much as you can for it. I do think that having someone come into the space and basically say, We’re going to build the best hardware in the space and we’re going to basically sell it at a break-even point and in some cases.” Zuckerberg does forget that the Meta Quest Pro is priced at $1,500, which is incredibly expensive…

MacDailyNews Take: The nasty piece of dead-eyed work is already shitting bricks.

Of course, this is coming from a guy who was smart enough to steal the idea for Facebook, but doesn’t seem to be smart enough to run Facebook profitably without trampling his users’ privacy sans permission. Hence, his quixotic push to sell a warmed-over Second Life knockoff; stench of desperation be damned.

Zuckerberg: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard

Zuckerberg: Just ask

Zuckerberg: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SSNs

Zuckerberg: People just submitted it.

Zuckerberg: I don’t know why.

Zuckerberg: They “trust me”

Zuckerberg: Dumb fucks

(Instant messages sent by Mark Zuckerberg during Facebook’s early days, reported by Business Insider in May 2010.)

