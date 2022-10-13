Brazil court fines Apple, orders company to sell iPhone with charger

A Brazilian court on Thursday fined Apple 100 million reais ($19 million) and ruled that chargers must come in the box with new iPhones sold in the country.

Reuters:

The Sao Paulo state court ruled against Apple in a lawsuit, filed by the association of borrowers, consumers and taxpayers, that argued that the company commits abusive practices by selling its flagship product without a charger. Apple said it will appeal the decision. “It is evident that, under the justification of a ‘green initiative,’ the defendant imposes on the consumer a required purchase of charger adaptors that were previously supplied along with the product,” said the court’s decision.

MacDailyNews Take: The iPhone box clearly lists the contents of the box. This court’s decision is ludicrous.

As Apple noted when it introduced iPhone 12, the first iPhones to come without a charger in the box, excluding the charger reduces the size of the iPhone box which means 70% more devices can fit per shipping pallet, allowing the company to reduce yearly carbon emissions by some 2 million metric tons.

