Brazil court fines Apple, orders company to sell iPhone with charger

A Brazilian court on Thursday fined Apple 100 million reais ($19 million) and ruled that chargers must come in the box with new iPhones sold in the country.
The Sao Paulo state court ruled against Apple in a lawsuit, filed by the association of borrowers, consumers and taxpayers, that argued that the company commits abusive practices by selling its flagship product without a charger.
Apple said it will appeal the decision.
“It is evident that, under the justification of a ‘green initiative,’ the defendant imposes on the consumer a required purchase of charger adaptors that were previously supplied along with the product,” said the court’s decision.
MacDailyNews Take: The iPhone box clearly lists the contents of the box. This court’s decision is ludicrous.
As Apple noted when it introduced iPhone 12, the first iPhones to come without a charger in the box, excluding the charger reduces the size of the iPhone box which means 70% more devices can fit per shipping pallet, allowing the company to reduce yearly carbon emissions by some 2 million metric tons.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
7 Comments
A problem Apple could have easily avoided and still kept the box small. Just replace the charger with a voucher for a charger which the consumer can choose to not use towards a free standard charger or a discount on a higher speed charger.
Apple will do what is best for Apple.
And Brazil is doing what’s best for Brazil! Good for them!
And, please don’t say the omission is f the health of the planet.
Other phone makers are not including chargers too, let’s see if the courts go after them.
And in the News… The Sao Paulo state court ruled all electric cars need to ship with a Level 2 Home Charger regardless whether people own a home and despite their power Infrastructure not working reliably.
Later in the day them and the EU commission mandated that all homes have diesel fuel pumps and micro USB just case someone shows up at your home with a Diesel engine or a Motorola flip phone.
Macdailnews always justifying and defending Apple even when they are completely absurd things
meanwhile in the USA people going crazy buying tons of electronic scrap during Black Friday