Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ music to be featured in Apple Fitness+ workouts

In a Thursday Instagram post, Apple Fitness+ announced that its newest set of exercise programs will be designed around the music of Taylor Swift’s latest album, “Midnights,” featuring songs specially curated for yoga, treadmill and HIIT workouts.

Apple Fitness+ via Instagram:

Get ready to sweat, Swifties. In our next Artist Spotlight, you will be able to work out to the tunes of @taylorswift, including tracks from her monumental new album Midnights. It’s time to #CloseYourRings and pre-add #TSMidnights on @applemusic now.

Hannah Dailey for Billboard:

Swift songs new and old are featured on the playlists for Apple’s workouts — which also include “Treadmill with Scott” and “Hiit with Anja” — from her Fearless (Taylor’s Version) deep cut “Breathe” with Colbie Caillat to her Evermore fan favorite, “Right Where You Left Me.” There are several Midnights tracks scattered across the three workout playlists, but the exact titles aren’t yet revealed; instead Apple simply wrote “TS Midnights Track” in spots where songs from the upcoming album will go.

The 11-time Grammy winner’s partnership with the brand marks the latest of Apple Fitness’ Artist Spotlight series, which dedicates full workout playlists to a single artist. Previous workouts have featured music from Mary J. Blige, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Katy Perry, BTS and more.