Trademark filings worldwide show Apple staking ‘reality’ names for mixed-reality headset

Trademark filings worldwide show that Apple looks to be securing potential names for its widely rumored, highly anticipated, conceptually rendered mixed-reality headset.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Applications were filed in the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay for the names “Reality One,” “Reality Pro” and “Reality Processor.” Though Apple itself didn’t make the filings, they follow a pattern that the iPhone maker has used in the past—including relying on law firms that the company has previously enlisted to lock down brands. Earlier this year, trademark filings linked to Apple also emerged for the realityOS name. The new trademarks are all registered to a shell corporation named Immersive Health Solutions LLC that was incorporated in February, according to records obtained by Bloomberg News. That company itself was registered by another Delaware shell corporation, the Corporation Trust Co., typically used for filings by firms looking to avoid detection. The RealityOS trademark used that same firm… In the US, Canada and New Zealand, the filer enlisted law firms that Apple has used in the past to either register trademarks or for other matters… Apple’s headset is expected to include VR-based versions of Apple apps like Maps and FaceTime in addition to collaboration features for multiple users wearing the headsets. It’s also slated to have a focus on consuming media content like sports and movies in VR and gaming. The latest trademarks also imply the device may have health-related functions.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s next revolution looms!

Apple has the custom silicon. Apple has the installed base. Apple has the ecosystem. Apple has the services. Apple will have the profitable portion of the mixed-reality headset market. And then, a few years later, Apple will take the profitable portion of the smartglasses (AR) market, too.

And some people will slap their foreheads and lament, “I could’ve bought Apple shares under $140!” – MacDailyNews, May 24, 2022

Apple’s smartgoggles will be cool, but it’s the subsequent Apple smartglasses that will change the world. – MacDailyNews, July 11, 2022

Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017

Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017

