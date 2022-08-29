Stocks set to extend losses on U.S. inflation, interest rate worries

U.S. stock indexes were set to open lower on Monday on worries over the Federal Reserve’s plan to keep raising interest rates in its fight against rampant U.S. inflation in the midst of recession.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday that the U.S. economy would need tight monetary policy “for some time” before inflation is under control, knocking Wall Street’s main indexes down more than 3%.
Money market traders are pricing in a 64.5% chance of a third straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike in September and expect the Fed funds rate to end the year around 3.7%.
The benchmark S&P 500 index has climbed 11.6% since mid-June but is still in a bear market after plummeting early this year. Some investors fear a tough September due to seasonal weakness and nervousness about the economic pain from interest rate hikes.
Heavyweight technology and growth stocks such as Apple Inc, Amazon.com, Nvidia Corp, and Tesla Inc were down between 1.3% and 2.1% in premarket trading, hit by rising U.S. Treasury yields.
MacDailyNews Take: The Fed’s current target interest rate range is 2.25% to 2.50%.
In January, Interactive Brokers founder Thomas Peterffy said, “1% or 2% [in interest rate hikes] doesn’t mean anything. If they really wanted to stop inflation, they would have to raise rates to 4%, 5%, 6%.”
‘Tis best to get a handle on inflation, if you know how, while you still can. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2021
Stop the misguided crusade against domestic energy production and profligate federal spending and inflation will be stopped dead in its tracks. It’s not difficult. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2022
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
13 Comments
America-hating Democrats own this mess. See ya at midterms!
If they applauded this guy imagine what they would do for someone charismatic like Hitler — or Bill Clinton on Obama — who could actually deliver an effective speech?
This inflation spiral is all about the pseudo-religion of global warming (climate change) and the misguided pseudo-religious war on energy sources that actually are affordable and work.
Leftists, Democrats, and Establishment Globalists have turned their backs on religion, but the human soul knows there is a greater force and hence searches for God, so they have substituted “Climate Change” for “God.”
“Climate Change” is the false god of Leftists, Democrats, and Establishment Globalists.
This is why they hated Trump so much.
Not for the “mean tweets,” but for canceling the stupid, do-nothing, holy scripture Paris Agreement immediately upon assuming office. It was among the very first travesties into which their installed puppet Biden re-entered – illegally, of course (treaties like this actually require congressional approval in America).
With “Climate Change” as their “God,” and after years of demonizing a businessman who brought America to the lowest unemployment ever measured, it’s clear why they embraced “By Any Means Necessary” and rigged the 2020 election using COVID as a cover to install a controllable puppet using Zuckerberg-funded drop boxes that lacked a verifiable chain of custody into inner-city Democrat districts to get “votes” into the system that no audit or court could remove after the fact.
Leftists, Democrats, and Establishment Globalists believe they have “God” (overwrought, continually wrong, climate change fairy tales of doom) on their side, so they feel they can do anything: Bogus impeachments, rigging elections, wide-open borders, war on energy creating four-decade-high inflation, weaponizing the FBI against a president over nothing, etc.
I fear for Trump’s life. I hope he has more than adequate, uncorrupted protection. The leftist zealots will clearly stop at nothing in the name of their false god.
I agree with all you stated except one point. They don’t believe they have God on their side. They believe they are god and that we should genuflect before their superior intelligence and morals.
Why should we believe anything you say? You can’t even count to seven million?
And the midterms? You don’t even believe in elections.
1️⃣ Popular votes don’t matter. You know that. If they did, Trump would have campaigned in NY, CA, etc,. and Biden would have done his little-watched Zoom calls targeted at AR, LA, MS, KY, etc. Biden and his caretakers might even have gone to those states and tried to fill his 12 circles with people who were ostensibly interested in seeing the spectacle of a dementia patient attempting to read a teleprompter.
The actual margin of Biden’s 2020 “victory” was 109K votes (and that is counting Biden’s fraudulent Zuckerberg drop box votes that lack a chain of custody).
Vote difference Biden vs. Trump:
▪️ Wisconsin (10 electoral votes): 19K
▪️ Pennsylvania (20 votes): 80K
▪️ Arizona (11 votes): 10K
2️⃣ The majority of U.S. states have passed voter integrity laws, including laws which enable the ability to investigate and prosecute voter fraud, since the 2020 sham election during which Zuckerberg-financed drop box votes that lacked a chain of custody were introduced into the system for “Biden” in order to thwart the will of the people.
QED !!!
Live look at applecynic:
It takes a horse and a jackass to make 1 mule. That would be 1000 jackasses!
All it’s worth.
Thanks libturds, you are too fscking stupid to know the damage you have done.
Downvoting posts does not make solve the problems you caused nor does it reduce your stupidity, but have fun doing it!
People downvote your posts and those of First Then because of your overbearing stupidity and offensive attitude.
You can have your fun posting your right-wing ultra-conservative shit but it won’t change who you are.
You can’t polish a turd.
Yes, veriturd, you can’t polish you.
Democrats cheer Hitler speeches, but First Then is the “stupid” one for posting video proof of it.
M’kay.
Stupid-ass Trump Cultist wake up! Stop spewing BS