Rampant inflation hits 8.3% in April year over year, remains near 40-year highs

U.S. inflation rose again in April, accelerating to 8.3% in April, more than the 8.1% estimate and near the highest level in more than 40 years.
The consumer price index, a broad-based measure of prices for goods and services, increased 8.3% from a year ago, higher than the Dow Jones estimate for an 8.1% gain.
Removing volatile food and energy prices, so-called core CPI still rose 6.2%, against expectations for a 6% gain.
Rising prices at the pump and in grocery stores have been one problem, but inflation has spread beyond those two areas into housing, auto sales and a host of other areas.
Federal Reserve officials have responded to the problem with two interest rate hikes so far this year and pledges of more until inflation comes down to the central bank’s 2% goal. However, Wednesday’s data shows that the Fed has a big job ahead.
The month-over-month gains also were higher than expectations — 0.3% on headline CPI vs. the 0.2% estimate and a 0.6% increase for core, against the outlook for a 0.4% gain.
MacDailyNews Take: Stop the misguided crusade against domestic energy production and profligate federal spending and inflation will be stopped dead in its tracks. It’s not difficult.
‘Tis best to get a handle on inflation, if you know how, while you still can. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2021
Earlier this year, Interactive Brokers founder Thomas Peterffy said, “Inflation is 7% — 1% or 2% [in interest rate hikes] doesn’t mean anything. If they really wanted to stop inflation, they would have to raise rates to 4%, 5%, 6%.”
Inflation is repudiation. — Calvin Coolidge
When a business or an individual spends more than it makes, it goes bankrupt. When government does it, it sends you the bill. And when government does it for 40 years, the bill comes in two ways: higher taxes and inflation. Make no mistake about it, inflation is a tax and not by accident. — Ronald Reagan
The problem is they’re invested in an ideology and not a reality of how people need and use cheap and plentiful fossil fuels… By attacking our energy sector, which he did do by canceling Keystone XL… it was representative of canceling leases, canceling drilling permits… and nominating people to positions of power who want to quote bankrupt the oil companies and starve them of funding. So, that’s who they are. So, on day one, I said, when you damage our energy economy, which raises our standard of living and also gives us power and prosperity on the world stage, you were handing power and wealth to nations that hate us, that want to wipe the United States off the map. You’re handing power and wealth to Vladimir Putin and to Iran. And I said it a year ago, and that’s exactly what happened.
— Dagen McDowell, March 4, 2022
Happening here in Canada as well. Even if that ideology is distorted from reality, they are determined to drive us off the cliff!!
Don’t worry folks…with no one at the wheel…it’s going to get much worse!
Inflation is currently running at similar levels throughout the world. It’s not something caused by one party in one country.
19% in Estonia in April.m, highest in Eurozone. In March it was 14.8% and December/January/February at pleasant11-12% range.