Apple TV+ drama series ‘The New Look’ casts Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior

Apple TV+ in February announced a series order for “The New Look,” an epic thriller set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris when Coco Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer ends and Christian Dior rises helping return spirit and life to the world with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence that will go on to define generations to come. Today comes news that Maisie Williams has been cast as Catherine Dior.

Lesley Goldberg for The Hollywood Reporter:

Maisie Williams is moving from Westeros to the fashion world. The Game of Thrones graduate has joined the cast of Apple drama series The New Look. Williams will play Catherine Dior, Christian’s younger sister and Medal of Honor winner for Courage in the cause of Freedom. The actress, who earned two Emmy nominations for her role as Arya Stark in the HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones, next will play punk icon Jordan in Danny Boyle’s limited series Pistol, which bows May 31 on the FX tab on Hulu… Sources describe The New Look as a potential anthology that could feature a new fashion-set story each season.

