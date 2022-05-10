CNET: Your next iPod should be an Apple Watch

Apple on Tuesday discontinued the last iPod, iPod touch, 20 years after the debut of the original iPod. CNET says your next iPod should be an Apple Watch.

Russell Holly for CNET:

While some folks have found themselves debating a trip to the store to pick up one of the last iPods at the Apple Store, I am reminded of just how much I like the iPod I wear on my wrist every day and how much nicer it is for my needs than a big iPod Touch. For a long time now, my iPod has been my Apple Watch, and I think it’s something more people should try out for themselves.

Apple’s wrist computer has been hailed as a decent standalone music player for a little while now, especially if you use AirPods and you can quickly switch audio from your phone to your watch with a button press. But the ability to listen from your wrist isn’t really the most interesting part of the Apple Watch experience. All of the apps on my phone that support Apple Watch playback are already installed, so no need to worry about separate configuration. I can navigate my Watch either using the screen or the scroll wheel, and in most cases I can even use Siri to play something on my watch with even greater ease. There’s no need to worry about anything in my pocket, and it’s extremely unlikely that I’ll accidentally set my Watch down somewhere and forget it.