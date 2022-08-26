Steve Jobs addresses what went wrong with America’s schools on Fox News

On his program Thursday, Fox News’ Jesse Watters shared Apple founder Steve Jobs’ 1995 interview on what went wrong with public schools in America and brought in Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” the fastest-growing program in cable news since its launch on January 24th of this year.
Excerpts from Steve Jobs on Education:
I’d like the people teaching my kids to be good enough that they could get a job at the company I work for, making a hundred thousand dollars a year. Why should they work at a school for thirty-five to forty thousand dollars if they could get a job here at a hundred thousand dollars a year? Is that an intelligence test? The problem there of course is the unions. The unions are the worst thing that ever happened to education because it’s not a meritocracy. It turns into a bureaucracy, which is exactly what has happened. The teachers can’t teach and administrators run the place and nobody can be fired. It’s terrible.
I’ve been a very strong believer in that what we need to do in education is to go to the full voucher system. I know this isn’t what the interview was supposed to be about but it is what I care about a great deal…. The problem that we have in this country is that [parents] went away. [They] stopped paying attention to their schools, for the most part. What happened was that mothers started working and they didn’t have time to spend at PTA meetings and watching their kids’ school. Schools became much more institutionalized and parents spent less and less and less time involved in their kids’ education. What happens when a customer goes away and a monopoly gets control … is that the service level almost always goes down.
The biggest complaint of course is that schools would pick off all the good kids and all the bad kids would be left to wallow together in either a private school or remnants of a public school system. To me that’s like saying “Well, all the car manufacturers are going to make BMWs and Mercedes and nobody’s going to make a ten thousand dollar car.” I think the most hotly competitive market right now is the ten thousand dollar car area. You’ve got all the Japanese playing in it. You’ve got General Motors who spent five million dollars subsidizing Saturn to compete in that market. You’ve got Ford which has just introduced two new cars in that market. You’ve got Chrysler with the Neon…
We need to attack these things at the root, which is people and how much freedom we give people, the competition that will attract the best people. Unfortunately, there are side effects, like pushing out a lot of 46 year old teachers who lost their spirit fifteen years ago and shouldn’t be teaching anymore. I feel very strongly about this.
MacDailyNews Note: Here’s the full “Steve Jobs on Education” video:
See also: Steve Jobs & Rush Limbaugh agree: U.S. public schools are ‘unionized in the worst possible way’ – February 20, 2007
9 Comments
Good thing he’s passed away or he’d be canceled…
Many teachers today aren’t capable of getting jobs in corporate America at $100,000 a year. We have too many morons teaching our children and nothing is accomplished.
As usual, Steve was right.
Just like Arizona with its new universal school vouchers – fought against tooth and nail by “unionized in the worst possible way” public school bureaucrats.
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/arizona-education/2022/07/07/ariz-governor-signs-universal-school-voucher-law-advocates-vow-fight/7827019001/
Correction: America has never been in the lead in medicine. You do not want to get hurt in America on vacation.
I’m not a huge Jobs fan, but he is right on here. The schools I’m at get about half a million a year per classroom. The classrooms look like they get 75 thousand. Vouchers would let all that money make it to the classroom.
Unions, sadly, are corrupt. They should be banned and the union thugs executed for treason.
Sadly, AppleCynic and AppleBS were obvious students of the public school system. They may have even been students of the pubic school system.
This could be why they are so effed.
Guess what party has controlled the educational system for the last 4 decades??? You guessed it, libturds
There is a new problem taking off. I work in IT at an education place and they hired a DEI person with a grant. Had an hour long training session on brainwashing you how you should think, pronouns, etc. Just heard this is going to be a quarterly thing now! If this is going on at schools and businesses our country is going down the tubes.