Group of Apple workers launch petition against return-to-office mandate

A group of Apple employees is opposing the company’s return-to-office mandate, arguing that working in-person is too restrictive after years of remote work during the response to COVID-19.

Thomas Barrabi for The New York Post:

A group of workers calling itself “Apple Together” launched a petition drive on Monday – citing the “exceptional work” done by staffers both remotely and in-office as a sign that corporate leaders needed to rethink their plans… Apple Together first tweeted the petition early Monday morning and had gathered more than 100 signatures as of 9 a.m. ET. “This uniform mandate from senior leadership does not consider the unique demands of each job role nor the diversity of individuals,” the petition states. “Those asking for more flexible arrangements have many compelling reasons and circumstances: from disabilities (visible or not); family care; safety, health, and environmental concerns; financial considerations; to just plain being happier and more productive,” it adds. Apple indicated earlier this month that its corporate employees would be require to work at least three days per week on site beginning on Sept. 5, Bloomberg reported. The company had delayed its return-to-office plans several times…

MacDailyNews Take: The solution to this is simple: pink slips.

Management with intestinal fortitude would end this cascading farce with finality, sending a decisive message to the B, C and worse players that the company has obviously accumulated through years of rampant growth.

So, expect Apple management to fold and push back their minimal 3 days/week return-to-real-work plans yet again.

Apple’s helmed by spineless squishes – Tim Cook, Deidre O’Brien, etc. – who’ve historically proven to fold at the first peep of “outrage” from a handful of lazy malcontents over actually having to do some work, so hope remains for the endless paid vacation! — MacDailyNews, August 16, 2022

This is the perfect situation for Apple to cull the “B” and “C” player dreck with whom the company has become encrusted in recent years. We can think of one former Apple CEO who would take advantage of this golden opportunity to invite these wannabe layabouts to “Go pound sand.” — MacDailyNews, May 17, 2022

The fact is that the amount of “work” that will get done on the two stupidly remaining remote days will be pretty much nil. Therefore, Apple corporate employees have an implicit three-day workweek. Expect less to get done than in the pre-COVID panic days – it’s virtually guaranteed (pun intended) – until the labor market loosens and companies can once again begin requiring employees to put in a full workweek.

As we wrote back in April:

Puleeze. Can the crap. The only people who complain of having to go into the office to actually work for three whole days are, to use the scientific parlance: lazy assholes. So, Apple’s management should collectively grow a pair and promptly extend a parting cordiality to the “Apple Together” wannabe layabouts: Don’t let the door hit your ass on the way out.

As we wrote well over a year ago (!):

Employees who don’t want to return to work in person should pound sand either of their own volition or via pink slip… Returning to offices in early September is already ridiculously late. There are literally millions of qualified, talented, driven people who would gladly work five – gasp! – whole days a week in the office for Apple. Get back to work or get lost. Successful companies like Apple don’t run on layabouts who’ve already enjoyed a very lengthy year-plus extended vacation and who are now ruined. If these employees don’t quickly wake and wise up, cut them loose, Apple. Swing the axe, don’t coddle them.

• I do not adopt softness towards others because I want to make them better. — Steve Jobs

• Some people aren’t used to an environment where excellence is expected. — Steve Jobs

• “A” players attract “A” players. “B” players attract “C” players. — Steve Jobs

