Group of Apple workers launch petition against return-to-office mandate

A group of Apple employees is opposing the company’s return-to-office mandate, arguing that working in-person is too restrictive after years of remote work during the response to COVID-19.
Thomas Barrabi for The New York Post:
A group of workers calling itself “Apple Together” launched a petition drive on Monday – citing the “exceptional work” done by staffers both remotely and in-office as a sign that corporate leaders needed to rethink their plans… Apple Together first tweeted the petition early Monday morning and had gathered more than 100 signatures as of 9 a.m. ET.
“This uniform mandate from senior leadership does not consider the unique demands of each job role nor the diversity of individuals,” the petition states. “Those asking for more flexible arrangements have many compelling reasons and circumstances: from disabilities (visible or not); family care; safety, health, and environmental concerns; financial considerations; to just plain being happier and more productive,” it adds.
Apple indicated earlier this month that its corporate employees would be require to work at least three days per week on site beginning on Sept. 5, Bloomberg reported. The company had delayed its return-to-office plans several times…
MacDailyNews Take: The solution to this is simple: pink slips.
Management with intestinal fortitude would end this cascading farce with finality, sending a decisive message to the B, C and worse players that the company has obviously accumulated through years of rampant growth.
So, expect Apple management to fold and push back their minimal 3 days/week return-to-real-work plans yet again.
Apple’s helmed by spineless squishes – Tim Cook, Deidre O’Brien, etc. – who’ve historically proven to fold at the first peep of “outrage” from a handful of lazy malcontents over actually having to do some work, so hope remains for the endless paid vacation! — MacDailyNews, August 16, 2022
This is the perfect situation for Apple to cull the “B” and “C” player dreck with whom the company has become encrusted in recent years. We can think of one former Apple CEO who would take advantage of this golden opportunity to invite these wannabe layabouts to “Go pound sand.” — MacDailyNews, May 17, 2022
The fact is that the amount of “work” that will get done on the two stupidly remaining remote days will be pretty much nil. Therefore, Apple corporate employees have an implicit three-day workweek. Expect less to get done than in the pre-COVID panic days – it’s virtually guaranteed (pun intended) – until the labor market loosens and companies can once again begin requiring employees to put in a full workweek.
Puleeze. Can the crap.
The only people who complain of having to go into the office to actually work for three whole days are, to use the scientific parlance: lazy assholes.
So, Apple’s management should collectively grow a pair and promptly extend a parting cordiality to the “Apple Together” wannabe layabouts: Don’t let the door hit your ass on the way out.
As we wrote well over a year ago (!):
Employees who don’t want to return to work in person should pound sand either of their own volition or via pink slip…
Returning to offices in early September is already ridiculously late.
There are literally millions of qualified, talented, driven people who would gladly work five – gasp! – whole days a week in the office for Apple.
Get back to work or get lost.
Successful companies like Apple don’t run on layabouts who’ve already enjoyed a very lengthy year-plus extended vacation and who are now ruined.
If these employees don’t quickly wake and wise up, cut them loose, Apple. Swing the axe, don’t coddle them.
• I do not adopt softness towards others because I want to make them better. — Steve Jobs
• Some people aren’t used to an environment where excellence is expected. — Steve Jobs
• “A” players attract “A” players. “B” players attract “C” players. — Steve Jobs
Those of us who do real work at Apple (including chip design) have been going into work and holding in-person meetings throughout this scamdemic.
Yes, COVID was/is real. The lockdowns, etc. bad response was the scam. Yes, it (especially the initial strain coupled with ventilator-obsessed medical “experts”) kills/killed people who are/were compromised either unluckily (cancer) or by choice (obese, diabetic, smoker, etc.).
No, the lockdown did not save lives, nor did silly masks. The clotshot will, in the end kill more people than it saves (no, it will never be reported in mainstream propaganda circles). Natural immunity killed COVID, not moronic lockdowns, foolish mask theater, or experimental clotshots.
Again, those of us who do real work at Apple (including chip design) have been going into “work” (even if not at the official office) and holding in-person meetings throughout this scamdemic because we’re rather smart (there’s a reason we work at Apple), not stupid, malleable sheep.
https://hotair.com/allahpundit/2022/08/17/cdc-we-blew-it-on-covid-and-need-to-regroup-n490486
MacDailyNews, December 28, 2020:
There are any number of countries where, prior to this ongoing COVID-19 collective behavior experiment, we could have imagined a compliant population capitulating to the random, illogical, and ever-changing whims of so-called “experts” and ignoramus politicians – actually allowing themselves to be quarantined, locked-down, restricted, put out of business, deprived of family and friends, tagged and tracked, digitally and otherwise, but not America. Obviously, we were wrong.
“The land of the free and the home of the brave?” Pfft. Seemingly just empty words today.
Yes, COVID-19 is real. Yes, COVID-19 is a contagious disease. Yes, COVID-19 can kill, especially those with underlying conditions who should be protected as best as possible. However, the reaction to COVID-19 has clearly been blown out of all proportion and the ramifications of such overreaction will be long-lasting and difficult, if not impossible, to overcome.
Those who have lived through this period (in other words, the vast majority of people) and who are still capable of rational thought, will understand implicitly how easily fear and bad data, especially as amplified, massaged, and repeated ad nauseam via mass and social media, can be used to control even so-called “free” people who, it seems, will cede their freedoms en masse with nary a bleat. — MacDailyNews, December 28, 2020
The real virus is the ‘so-called’ experts that destroyed countless lives through their incompetence and corruption.
Fire all of them
And everybody with at least half a brain knows it.
(The rest vote Democrat.)
Apple HR has made a HUGE mistake in hiring these types of people, and HR should be re-evaluated to their methodology and where it is going wrong – or went wrong with these types of personalities.
These people have no clue about actual science. COVID Omicron variants are now a head cold. Should we now shut down offices based on head colds? Flu, Rhino viruses, etc… by their “logic” yes.
They are lazy. They would probably also be likely to vote in unions or want them, for retail-level employees or want them for themselves. They want cover for doing a piss-poor job or not working hardly at all while at home – or on vacation somewhere…
These people belong at Twitter, where they can screw around and ruin a company. They do NOT belong at Apple.
As Bill Murray aptly stated in Groundhog Day “Morons, your bus is leaving.”
First, anyone hired under the premise of having to work in the office (mostly pre-pandemic) either need to fulfill that commitment or they need to be fired. Period. It’s not unlike that subset of in-store workers who complained about having to show up and work in the stores. They were hired to be there in person. They must fulfill that commitment or be fired. Period.
Conversely, if someone was hired with the explicit agreement that they could work remotely then Apple needs to keep that commitment. Period.
As with the true BS about COVID and as someone who used to lead the biostatistics at a major medical center in the U.S. and as someone who knows several MDs and nurses still stretched to the limits due to the ongoing pandemic, it is NOT just the medically compromised people that are still dying due to COVID-19. The major variants of COVID-19 circulating today are not “just a head cold”. That is just 100% BS. As of today, 22 August 2022, the two week rolling average death rate in the U.S. is over 500 people dying each day.
For those that say that number is made up or radically inflated with false reporting, you do know that general MDs, coroners, and medical examiners can lose their licenses to practice if they falsely report the cause of death, do you not? For those of you claiming false reporting are you saying that hundreds (and thousands at the pandemic’s peak) of doctors, etc. every day are willing to never practice medicine or their chosen profession ever again just to inflate those numbers? For the families left behind by the over 1,040,000 people in the U.S. that have died due to COVID-19 are you saying those deaths were due to their own fault?
And for those who claim the real cause has always been some underlying condition, I have this to ask. If the “actual cause” of death of a person who gets COVID-19 and dies was due to a heart condition and not COVID-19, can I use that as a defense in a murder case? If I were to shoot someone who has an underlying heart condition, and they have a subsequent heart attack and die after I shoot them can I say, “My shooting them was not the cause of their death. They had an underlying heart condition, which brought on that heart attack. My shooting them didn’t kill them. The heart attack caused by the long term heart condition killed them. Sure, they likely would have bled out over the next 10-15 minutes, but it was that heart attack that killed them.”
It used to be that the “far right” was called “reactionary” for people that were more than “conservative” and wanted to return the world to “the good old days”. A good balance between “moderates”, “conservatives”, and “reactionary” made sense (at least to me). Today it seems like “reactionary” has been replaced by “conspiracy believers” with 99.9% of those conspiracies having no foundation in reality, which is extremely unfortunate.
Sorry Shadow; mixing your science/medical expertise with other opinionated inputs doesn’t = 100% facts. The virus is not a living person making a criminal choice. You also ignore the fact that the overwhelmed medical staffs during the peak COVID would be working hastily under stressful loads and likely to grasp at an easy cause of death and move on to the next patient.
And don’t forget about the money: most medical facilities had cleared their normal patients scheduled / routine medical appointments to keep space available for the anticipated massive influx of COVID cases. The medical facilities had little to zero cash flow as a result, but the government payments of $40,000 per reported COVID death was helping them to stave off bankruptcy. Sure they jumped at the $ and the easy cause of death reports.
TL; DR: Whiny employees sign petition demanding to goof off and still get paid.
Leaving aside the relative merits of vaccines, masks and lockdowns, I think the real reason these people don’t want to go back to the office is how much easier (and better) it is to work remotely. No lengthy commutes, no having to dress up, no having play silly office politics games, etc. The pandemic has shown — very clearly — that with today’s technology, it’s no longer necessary to have thousands of people gather in one location to get certain work done. And it’s not just Apple.
I work in graphic design, and there’s really no reason for my designers to sit in the same office as I do, when 95% of their work involves sitting in front of a couple of 27-inch monitors and working on files stored on a central server. Obviously, many jobs require you to be there, but not all. It’s just too bad Apple spent $5 billion on a headquarters building that — while gorgeous — is already an anachronism.
Folding laundry while listening into a conference call is not participation or being creative.