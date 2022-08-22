Apple assembler Foxconn to invest $300 million more in Vietnam production

Vietnam state media said this weekend that Apple assembler Foxconn has signed a $300 million memorandum of understanding with Vietnamese developer Kinh Bac City to expand its facility in the north of the country to diversify and boost production.

Reuters:

The Taiwanese company’s new factory, on a plot of 50.5 hectares (125 acres) in Bac Giang province, will generate 30,000 local jobs, the Tuoi Tre newspaper said. The move follows a report this week that Foxconn has started test production of the Apple Watch in northern Vietnam. read more Foxconn, which has been in Bac Giang for 15 years, has moved part of its iPad and AirPods production to Bac Giang’s Quang Chau Industrial Park, Tuoi Tre reported. It did not say which type of products would be produced at the new factory or its capacity.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple is reportedly in talks to produce MacBooks, Apple Watches, and HomePods and MacBooks in Vietnam. Vietnam already produces some of Apple’s AirPods and the company reportedly began to move some iPad production to the country in June. More info here.

