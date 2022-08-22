Apple’s iPhone 14 launch to be the earliest since 2016

Apple plans to release its new iPhone 14 family earlier than usual – the earliest since 2016 – giving its current quarter an extra sales boost.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Since Apple began unveiling iPhones in the fall in 2011, there’s only been one launch that was this early: the iPhone 7 in 2016 (prior to 2011, Apple launched new iPhones in June or July).

To me, this means a few things. First, Apple will get an additional week of iPhone 14 sales in its fiscal fourth quarter, which runs through September. Apple had been facing a tough comparison: Its sales rose 29% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 2020, making it hard to match that growth. Another week of iPhone 14 sales should help the company easily beat last year’s $83 billion mark (indeed, analysts are already projecting revenue of about $89 billion).

Second, the schedule suggests that Apple’s supply chain is still working well—at least when it comes to the iPhone—despite lingering chip shortages and rising costs…

Third, Apple wants to create more space ahead of a second event planned for October. In the years before the pandemic, Apple typically launched the new iPhone and Apple Watch together in September, followed by new iPads and Macs together in October. This year is shaping up to be a return to that format…