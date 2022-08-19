Steve Jobs’ Apple-1, hand-soldered by Woz, auctioned for nearly $700K

An authenticated Apple-1 computer prototype from the mid-1970s, used by Apple co-founder and hand-soldered by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, has sold at auction for nearly $700,000.

The Associated Press:

The prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement. A Bay Area collector who wishes to remain anonymous made the winning $677,196 bid on Thursday, the auctioneeer said. “There is no Apple-1 without this board — it’s the holy grail of Steve Jobs and Apple memorabilia,” said Bobby Livingston, RR’s executive vice president.

MacDailyNews Take: Even cracked in half, this one-of-a-kind board fetched 2/3rd of a million bucks!

