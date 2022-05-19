Elon Musk mocks Apple over yet another return-to-work delay

On Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported that Apple has once again delayed a plan to require workers to come back to the office three days a week, citing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but, many suspect, the reason reason is pressure from a relative handful of employees who do not want to return to work.
When Bloomberg News tweeted the report of yet another Apple return-to-work delay, Elon Musk,Founder, CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc., Founder of The Boring Company and X.com (now part of PayPal), Co-founder of Neuralink, OpenAI, and Zip2 replied with a meme of an obese, lazy, sleeping dog with the words, “Put on gym clothes, watch TV.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s so-called “leadership,” every one of whom Elon Musk runs rings around, deserves to be mocked. When you let a handful of inmates run the asylum, expect things to get crazy.
Nearly one year ago:
For all that we’ve been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other,. Video conference calling has narrowed the distance between us, to be sure, but there are things it simply cannot replicate. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, June 2021
This is the perfect situation for Apple to cull the “B” and “C” player dreck with whom the company has become encrusted in recent years. We can think of one former Apple CEO who would take advantage of this golden opportunity to invite these wannabe layabouts to “Go pound sand.”
If Apple’s management grow any more spineless, C-suite offices will have to be converted into aquariums. Jellyfish.
Or front porches. Or cat boxes. — MacDailyNews, May 17, 2022
So, to repeat yet again, the amount of “work” that will get done on Fridays is pretty much nil. Therefore, Apple corporate employees have an implicit four-day workweek. Expect less to get done than in the pre-COVID panic days – it’s virtually guaranteed (pun intended) – until the labor market loosens and companies can once again begin requiring employees to put in a full workweek.
Puleeze. Can the crap.
The only people who complain of having to go into the office to actually work for three whole days are, to use the scientific parlance: lazy assholes.
So, Apple’s management should collectively grow a pair and promptly extend a parting cordiality to the “Apple Together” wannabe layabouts: Don’t let the door hit your ass on the way out.
As we wrote nearly a year ago (!):
Employees who don’t want to return to work in person should pound sand either of their own volition or via pink slip…
Returning to offices in early September is already ridiculously late.
There are literally millions of qualified, talented, driven people who would gladly work five – gasp! – whole days a week in the office for Apple.
Get back to work or get lost.
Successful companies like Apple don’t run on layabouts who’ve already enjoyed a very lengthy year-plus extended vacation and who are now ruined.
If these employees don’t quickly wake and wise up, cut them loose, Apple. Swing the axe, don’t coddle them.
• I do not adopt softness towards others because I want to make them better. — Steve Jobs
• Some people aren’t used to an environment where excellence is expected. — Steve Jobs
• “A” players attract “A” players. “B” players attract “C” players. — Steve Jobs
