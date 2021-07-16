Apple employees threaten to quit over remote work request denials

As the lockdowns and restrictions due to the response to COVID-19 recede, Apple wants its employees to return to work in person. However, some employees do not seem willing to return to the office, with some now threatening to leave the company over denials of requests for remote work by Apple management.
Last month, Apple had reopened all its stores from COVID closures and began to normalize store operations, dropping mask requirement for customers and employees in many parts of America. In eary June, Apple CEO Tim Cook said employees should begin returning to offices after the lengthly COVID-19 disruption in early September for at least three days a week.
Apple employees say it’s harder than ever to get remote work requests approved after the company rolled out a new hybrid model that will require people to return to the office three days a week starting in early September. Some employees say they will quit if Apple doesn’t change its stance.
While Apple historically discouraged employees from working from home, there were one-off exceptions to the rule, and some teams were more lenient than others. Now, employees say that even those exceptions are being denied. In a company Slack channel where employees advocate for remote work, roughly 10 people said they were resigning due to the hybrid work policy or knew others who’d been forced to quit. The Slack channel currently has more than 6,000 members.
The return-to-work plan has already been a flashpoint at Apple, where employees wrote a letter in June asking Apple CEO Tim Cook to reevaluate the hybrid model. Deirdre O’Brien, senior vice president of retail and people, sent a video in response saying that in-person collaboration was “essential” and noting the company would not be backing away from its current approach.
In the June letter, employees said Apple’s policies had “already forced some of our colleagues to quit… Without the inclusivity that flexibility brings, many of us feel we have to choose between either a combination of our families, our well-being, and being empowered to do our best work, or being part of Apple.”
MacDailyNews Take: Don’t let the door hit your ass on the way out.
As we wrote at the end of last month:
Employees who don’t want to return to work in person should pound sand either of their own volition or via pink slip.
“The inclusivity that flexibility brings?” Bullshit nonsense.
Returning to offices in early September is already ridiculously late.
There are literally millions of qualified, talented, driven people who would gladly work five – gasp! – whole days a week in the office for Apple.
Get back to work or get lost.
Successful companies like Apple don’t run on layabouts who’ve already enjoyed a very lengthy year-plus extended vacation and who are now ruined.
If these employees don’t quickly wake and wise up, cut them loose, Apple. Swing the axe, don’t coddle them.
I do not adopt softness towards others because I want to make them better. — Steve Jobs
Some people aren’t used to an environment where excellence is expected. — Steve Jobs
“A” players attract “A” players. “B” players attract “C” players. — Steve Jobs
So agree. Thanks for self identifying as a great candidate for purging. Less and less bozos.
I read the article and it is only like 10 employees so why such the big news story. People are so entitled these days.
Sure. Let them. Apple will lose a lot of good talent, and employers who are much more amenable to remote work options will be very happy to gain Apple alumni talent. Only Apple and Apple’s customers stand to lose here.
My company has decided to go permanent work from home. Although I wish we would do hybrid or go back to work in the office.
My wife works for a major retail chain with stores in all 50 states. They’ve closed their HQ altogether and all HQ staff is now working remotely.
“My wife works for a major retail chain with stores in all 50 states.”
Therefore what? Are you attempting to equate a “major retail chain” with Apple Inc.?
This is not unique to Apple. For employers everywhere that implemented remote work during the pandemic, their employees are discovering that their jobs can very easily and effectively be done remotely, and it’s better for work/life balance. So when managers are insisting on people returning to their tiny little cubicles, it’s seen as just a muscle flexing measure, and these employees know, “Hey, if I can’t get a remote work arrangement here, I can totally get it somewhere else, and I’m totally willing to take advantage of that.”
So you can complain about employees being “entitled” all you want, but in the end, they’re going to vote with their feet. And when they do, employers who aren’t willing to implement these remote work arrangements are going to face a reckoning that they’re unable to compete for talent against the employers who are.
Incidentally, my job is in a company that started relying heavily on remote work even before the pandemic. And it’s a company that is studying this very issue of “return to the office” policies and how it’s impacting employee retention.
For the vast majority of jobs there is no adequate substitute for face-to-face interactions. There just isn’t. Zoom, Skype, Teams, FaceTime, etc. are weak substitutes.
If you were hired 18 months or more ago under a work-in-the-office condition, what gives you the right to say, “You know that temporary work from home accommodation you gave me due to the pandemic, I’m demanding that full time going forward now or I quit.” That just being self centered. Period.
What makes the software code monkey think he has the right to demand more favorable conditions than the engineer who has been toiling in Apple’s hardware labs day in and day out for the last 18+ months? It’s unfounded and unwarranted arrogance is all.
This is not China. Every worker in America DOES have a right to request better working conditions, just as every employer has a right to turn down those requests, and the employee whose request is rejected has a right to leave. That isn’t arrogance. It is how a free market in labor works.
Request, yes. Demand, no.
What gives that software code monkey the right to demand more favorable working conditions than the equally necessary engineer that MUST work in the laIf the person requests it, gets turned down, then they can either show up as required or quit. Period.b every day while still getting equalApple clearly cannot provide that engineer lab equipment in his/her home to do everything there.
The China reference is 100% irrelevant. It’s what Apple needs to get out of its workers. As I said above, for the vast majority of jobs there is no 100% substitute for face-to-face interactions. Apple knows this. It’s just arrogant people that don’t want to admit it. benefits?
A tech company can choose to have different working conditions for its hardware and software workers, just like a steel company can choose to provide a cooler ambient air temperature for its office workers than its blast furnace workers. Different jobs have different requirements.
Again, this isn’t China, where employees and employers do not have the freedom to negotiate wages and hours. There is nothing in American law that requires life to be fair.
Totally disagree with the notion of face-to-face interactions being essential. In fact, most of the meetings that teams have these days are timewasters, and the objectives can be met over email or communication tools like Slack. Not to mention that remote work actually saves companies on overhead that they don’t need to spend maintaining that office space since the workers are using their own residences that they themselves maintain. Not to mention you aren’t limited by geography when you open your company up to remote work. The benefits of remote work far outweigh the costs. Workers recognize this, which is why they will vote with their feet, and employers would be wise to recognize this rather than insist on shaming their employees back into office cubicles and thus risk losing great talent.
Well, arrogance or not, it is a thing that’s happening, and employers can either adjust to those changes or bury their heads in the sand and lose talent.
It is absolutely NOT the companies “burying their heads in the sand”. It is those companies recognizing that in person interactions are the best. Get a room full of the best thinkers and the energy of the interactions is significantly greater and the outcome is better than having all the same people on a conference call. That’s just fact. There is no denying it. Reality is what reality is.
Anyone who claims that all but a small subset of jobs is just as good done remotely are just denying reality.
What does a company gain from having its help line employees sitting in a cubicle in Cupertino, rather than on the phone at home?
“What does a company gain from having its help line employees sitting in a cubicle in Cupertino, rather than on the phone at home?”
If you can’t figure that out, you are human-interaction-challenged.
Seems like those denying how well technology tools allow for remote work to be just as effective, if not more effective, not to mention providing better quality of life, are the ones denying reality – a reality COVID allowed most workers to realize.
It’s not an either question. For some people and some roles and some teams, remote working can be just as if not more effective than in person work.
I’ve never met some of our recent hires in person but have already struck up some great relationships as we’ve solved some huge problems together and look forward to meeting them when it’s safer to do so.
In the meantime we banter and joke and spark ideas with each other in much the same way as with those team members who live in different cities and countries that we would seldom or never have met anyway.
Years ago I ran a team of professionals producing incredibly creative and sophisticated industry solutions across 7 time zones and met most of them only a few times over several years. That was effectively remote working….
I’m pretty confident Apple knows what it needs from it’s employees.
If they’ve noticed a difference in performance, why would they require them to return? Because it isn’t meeting the goals.
All companies have their own work environment.
Apple just wants to get back to theirs…