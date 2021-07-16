Apple Watch Chief Kevin Lynch to take the lead on Apple Car development

Business Insider reports that Kevin Lynch, vice president of technology at Apple who oversees the Apple Watch, is set to take the leadership role of “Project Titan” otherwise known as the “Apple Car.”

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Right now, ‌Apple Car‌ development is overseen by John Giannandrea, Apple’s AI and machine learning chief who took over the reins from Bob Mansfield after Mansfield retired in 2020. Prior to bringing the Apple Watch to fruition, Lynch worked at Adobe and helped create Creative Cloud, plus he has worked on Apple’s healthcare strategy team… Business Insider says that his title will not change and he will continue to be involved with both the Apple Watch and Apple’s health initiatives, but he is stepping back from Jeff Williams’ health care staff and will be replaced by director of health software engineering Evan Doll on that team. Apple is now at a stage where it is sourcing components, talking with suppliers, and making deals with manufacturing partners for the ‌Apple Car…

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, Apple Car is further along as Apple Watch under Lynch debuted as a massive public beta (not labeled as such) where a mass of users replaced what Steve Jobs used to do prior to launch – suggest, nix, demand, and refine features. But, with Steve gone, its entirely possible that Apple will have to settle for releasing 80%-of-the-way-there products that get refined over the first few generations. it worked with Apple Watch, but a car is a known quantity, so it’ll have to be closer to perfect at launch. Knowing what a vehicle is already, versus much more of a shooting-in-the-dark situation (defining the world’s first real smartwatch), should contribute positively to Apple’s development process. Good luck, Kevin et al.!

The Apple Watch certainly found its way – we, the users, were the Apple Watch alpha and beta testers, collectively standing in for Steve Jobs, doing much of what the singular genius would have done before release by brute force and sheer numbers after release. It took four generations of Apple Watch, but we’re here now and we wouldn’t trade the experience for anything! — MacDailyNews, January 31, 2020