Apple Watch Chief Kevin Lynch to take the lead on Apple Car development

Business Insider reports that Kevin Lynch, vice president of technology at Apple who oversees the Apple Watch, is set to take the leadership role of “Project Titan” otherwise known as the “Apple Car.”
Right now, Apple Car development is overseen by John Giannandrea, Apple’s AI and machine learning chief who took over the reins from Bob Mansfield after Mansfield retired in 2020.
Prior to bringing the Apple Watch to fruition, Lynch worked at Adobe and helped create Creative Cloud, plus he has worked on Apple’s healthcare strategy team… Business Insider says that his title will not change and he will continue to be involved with both the Apple Watch and Apple’s health initiatives, but he is stepping back from Jeff Williams’ health care staff and will be replaced by director of health software engineering Evan Doll on that team.
Apple is now at a stage where it is sourcing components, talking with suppliers, and making deals with manufacturing partners for the Apple Car…
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, Apple Car is further along as Apple Watch under Lynch debuted as a massive public beta (not labeled as such) where a mass of users replaced what Steve Jobs used to do prior to launch – suggest, nix, demand, and refine features. But, with Steve gone, its entirely possible that Apple will have to settle for releasing 80%-of-the-way-there products that get refined over the first few generations. it worked with Apple Watch, but a car is a known quantity, so it’ll have to be closer to perfect at launch. Knowing what a vehicle is already, versus much more of a shooting-in-the-dark situation (defining the world’s first real smartwatch), should contribute positively to Apple’s development process. Good luck, Kevin et al.!
The Apple Watch certainly found its way – we, the users, were the Apple Watch alpha and beta testers, collectively standing in for Steve Jobs, doing much of what the singular genius would have done before release by brute force and sheer numbers after release. It took four generations of Apple Watch, but we’re here now and we wouldn’t trade the experience for anything! — MacDailyNews, January 31, 2020
8 Comments
Watch them go!
Amen to MDN’s comments regarding this. I’m still not sure if it is some kind of a head fake by Apple to get competitors to blow billions on research and attempts to keep up or try to rush something to market in an effort to appear to be ahead of Apple.
It seems certain Apple is working on something related to personal vehicles but it could be so many things that enhance the automobile experience but don’t reach the level of an actual car produced by Apple, so I’m not getting too “revved-up” over the subject yet.
are you suggesting apple is working on some kind of computer vehicle, rather than a human vehicle… a transportation device for computers, tablets, and phones to get from point A to point B?
Maybe he is just there to work on the in-dash clock.
Completely disagree with MDN. The first iteration of Apple Watch was a great functioning device, and it has been improved over time – just like the iPhone. Compare the usability of the first iPhone to the 6th generation and you’ll see what I mean.
Timing belts these days are awfully technical.
The only belt in THAT car will be if someone wears the Apple Smart Belt.
It will magnetically hold you in like a seatbelt, but also do so much, much more.
It will monitor your weight based on belly size, height and inertia.
You can change the buckle appearance depending on a night at the opera or an afternoon at the rodeo, biker bliss with a Sturgis twist, or a pride bride ride.
Its sensors will look deep into your gut to determine diet needs based on anything from when ketchup spills on it to when it hits the floor after a double espresso.
It can even scan functions. If becoming feint of heart about a fart of haint, simply push a finger on the crown for an FRT reading, telling you how long till you need some privacy, or to “get that party started…”
A “car” is not something pre-defined for Apple. Current all-electric cars are defined by limited thinking, copying what came before… Smartphones before iPhone were designed like tiny personal computers, with tiny physical keyboard and mouse-replacement (pointer). Before Apple Watch, a “smart watch” was either mini-smartphone with strap or wristwatch with a few extra features. Even going back to Mac, earlier personal computers used a command line interface like what came before (mainframe computers). Each time, Apple re-imagined the new product for what IT is, not what came before.
Most electric cars are designed to “look and feel” like gasoline-powered car, placing constraints on design innovation. It’s what came before, and it’s playing it safe because that’s what customers expect. But there’s no big heavy hot engine of controlled explosions fed by large tank of liquid explosive. There’s no need to centralize production of power and distribute to the wheels. We don’t have to drive up to a pump (plug), connect a hose (cable), and fill (charge) up. There are imaginary design constraints on existing electric car design. What would it be, if gasoline-powered cars never existed? I think Apple designs Car for what IT is, not what came before. The innovations will surprise, before they become the “obvious” standard for industry.