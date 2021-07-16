Apple releases second macOS Monterey public beta with redesigned Safari tabs and more

Two weeks after Apple released the first macOS Monterey public beta, Apple today seeded the second public beta of Mac operating system to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test the new macOS Monterey software ahead of its public release.

macOS Monterey comes with new ways for users to connect, get more done, and work more fluidly across their Apple devices. SharePlay, a new feature in FaceTime, lets users share experiences together, and Shared with You makes it easy to discover and enjoy content shared through Messages right in Photos, Safari, Apple Podcasts, Apple News, and the Apple TV app. A major update to Safari features a streamlined tab bar and powerful tab organization with Tab Groups, Shortcuts comes to the Mac to automate everyday tasks, and Focus helps users stay on task and reduce distractions. Additionally, Universal Control and AirPlay to Mac are new Continuity features that offer more ways to work effortlessly across Apple devices. macOS Monterey will support the broadest lineup of Macs in history, including the latest iMac, MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, as well as Apple’s Intel-based Macs.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Safari has an updated tab bar and support for Tab Groups to keep tons of tabs organized… In the developer beta that corresponds to the second public beta, Apple changed the default design of the Safari tab bar following multiple usability complaints. There’s now a dedicated address bar at the top of the Safari window, with tabs arranged below it, rather than an all-in-one integrated design. Those who preferred the original design can use the View menu to toggle off “Show Separate Tab Bar.”

MacDailyNews Take: Public beta testers can download the macOS 12 Monterey public beta 2 from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple’s beta software program site.