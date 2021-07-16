Apple releases second public betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Two weeks after Apple released the first public betas, the company on Friday seeded the second betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to download and test the new updates ahead of their fall release.

iOS 15 makes FaceTime calls more natural, introduces SharePlay for shared experiences, helps users focus and be in the moment with new ways to manage notifications, and brings more intelligence to photos and search to quickly access information. Apple Maps unveils beautiful new ways to explore the world, Weather is redesigned with full-screen maps and more graphical displays of data, Wallet adds support for home keys and ID cards, and browsing the internet with Safari is even simpler with a new tab bar design and Tab Groups. iOS 15 also includes new privacy controls in Siri, Mail, and more places across the system to further protect user information.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple’s beta testing program can download the iOS and ‌iPadOS 15‌ updates over the air after installing the proper certificate from the Public Beta website. Apple has also seeded new public betas of tvOS 15 and watchOS 8 to its public beta testing group. tvOS 15 can be downloaded by opening up the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌, navigating to the Software Updates section under “System,” and then toggling on “Get public Beta Updates” after signing up to beta test on Apple’s public beta website. ‌watchOS 8‌ can be downloaded can be downloaded after upgrading your iPhone to the public beta version of ‌iOS 15‌. After installing ‌‌iOS 15‌‌, the proper ‌‌watchOS 8‌‌ profile from Apple’s beta software website must also be installed. The software can be accessed by going to General > Software Update in the Apple Watch app on ‌‌iPhone‌‌. To update, ‌Apple Watch‌ needs to have 50 percent battery life, it must be placed on the charger, and it must be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌.

MacDailyNews Take: Snappy!