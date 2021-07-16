Elago Apple TV Siri Remote case with AirTag slot: Never lose your remote again

The Elago Apple TV Siri Remote case (R5 Intelli Case) is made with a thick layer of premium silicone that protects your 2021 Apple TV Siri Remote from drops and other mishaps – plus it features an added slot in which to insert an Apple AirTag, so you’ll never lose your Siri Remote again.

• DESIGN OF THE R5 WAS inspired when our design team was looking for ways to TRACK THE REMOTE by making a case design that is COMPATIBLE WITH APPLE AIRTAGS! NEVER LOSE YOUR REMOTE AGAIN!

• PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE BECAUSE the new R5 was designed and modeled from one of the MOST BOUGHT Amazon case compatible with Apple TV Siri Remote. We have brought back the DEPENDABLE DESIGN and MATERIALS but added a new feature!

• HAVE COMPLETE ACCESS TO all functions of the remote. EXPERIENCE FLAWLESS USE WITH protection that gives you PEACE OF MIND. Premium, unrecycled silicone was used to ensure the best QUALITY and PROTECTION from everyday drops, dirts, dust, and oil from everyday use.

• elago is a DESIGN COMPANY FIRST AND FOREMOST. Our motto is SIMPLE SOPHISTICATION because we create products that are USEFUL AND AWESOME! WE ALWAYS CREATE products that WE OURSELVES USE, so we know YOU WILL LOVE IT!

• In Stock Soon! Will be shipped on July 21st.