Apple VP explains why AirTag tracking is not included in new Siri Remote

MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rourke sat down with Tim Twerdahl, Apple’s vice president of product marketing for home and audio, to discuss the new Apple TV 4K, its new second generation Siri Remote, why there’s no AirTag built into the Remote, and more.

Patrick O’Rourke for MobileSyrup:

Tim Twerdahl:

We recognize that because a lot of people were moving to the Apple TV as the one box they have, having one remote that did it all in terms of powering up and down your system, would be important, so we wanted to add that as well. We knew that there was a group of customers who really had grown up on or historically used five-way controls — up down left right select — and just felt comfort with that. We knew that there was a lot of power in the swiping, but we thought that maybe something that delivered on the best of both worlds was a great way to enhance the experience of customers…

We are super excited about AirTags and what we’re doing with U1, and part of that power is the Find My network and the fact that we can leverage a billion devices around the world to help you find stuff. To your point, that is the most powerful out of the home. With the changes we’ve made to the Siri Remote — including making it a bit thicker so it won’t fall in your couch cushions as much — that need to have all these other network devices find it seems a little bit lower.