Apple’s unreleased Beats Studio Buds appear in FCC database

Apple has filed the unreleased “Beats Studio Buds” in the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database with the model numbers “A2512” and “A2513.”
The new filings come after the reveal of the new earbuds last week within the release candidates for iOS and tvOS 14.6.
The new earbuds feature a smaller design with no stem, much in line with what we’re expecting to be a similar design language for the second-generation AirPods Pro. In addition, according to code found within the latest iOS release candidate, the new Beats Studio Buds will feature Active Noise Cancellation…
MacDailyNews Take: Imminent.