Apple clashes with some staff members about returning to offices

Earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a memo that employees should begin returning to offices after the lengthly COVID-19 disruption in early September for at least three days a week. But some Apple employees have grown used to “working” from home while collecting large paychecks, and are opposed to returning to the office.
Some Apple employees have opposed the change and claimed that some are being forced to quit rather than come back into work.
In a video message sent to Apple employees, Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail and people, said: “We believe that in-person collaboration is essential to our culture and our future.
“If we take a moment to reflect on our unbelievable product launches this past year, the products and the launch execution were built upon the base of years of work that we did when we were all together in-person.”
In the letter, staff said Apple’s policies had “already forced some of our colleagues to quit.”
“Without the inclusivity that flexibility brings, many of us feel we have to choose between either a combination of our families, our well-being, and being empowered to do our best work, or being part of Apple.”
MacDailyNews Take: Employees who don’t want to return to work in person should pound sand either of their own volition or via pink slip.
“The inclusivity that flexibility brings?” Bullshit nonsense.
Returning to offices in early September is already ridiculously late.
There are literally millions of qualified, talented, driven people who would gladly work five – gasp! – whole days a week in the office for Apple.
Get back to work or get lost.
Successful companies like Apple don’t run on layabouts who’ve already enjoyed a very lengthy year-plus extended vacation and who are now ruined.
If these employees don’t quickly wake and wise up, cut them loose, Apple. Swing the axe, don’t coddle them.
I do not adopt softness towards others because I want to make them better. — Steve Jobs
Some people aren’t used to an environment where excellence is expected. — Steve Jobs
“A” players attract “A” players. “B” players attract “C” players. — Steve Jobs
Apple’s “inclusivity that flexibility brings” bullshitters were the ones putting on their WebEx call, turning off video, and then puttering around the house, playing games, watching TV, etc.
Apple is meant for productive, driven people, not “ruined layabouts,” as MDN so aptly describes them.
This is a great test for Apple to weed out and get rid of the “bad apples” and move forward with “A players.”
This take is spot on. Party’s over people, put some actual clothes on and go to work.
Reading that article has affected my mental health.
There should have been a trigger warning.
❄️ ⛄️
Grow up and go back to work. Essential workers never got to stay home. I’m sure they have no problem using the services of those that actually work for a living. Go back to work or get fired.
To some extent Apple is taking the “Show up or quit” attitude.
A friend is a senior person at Apple over their retail, brick & mortar stores. Apple is slowly re-opening its stores. He got push back from store employees that did not want to come back to work as Apple was paying them to sit at home — a long, long paidcation. According to my friend, Apple’s position is that if Apple asks the store employee to come back and work as they did 18 months ago and the employee refuses then they are no longer Apple employees. Period.
I’m sure few would doubt (if you do the stats aren’t on your side), the vast majority of these bedwetters are liberals. This group is also critically involved with the thinking today that associates excellence with racism and white privilege. It’s nothing but sick and bent thinking.
Time to put the big pants on, focus on the fact someone privileged you with a job. This is not a discussion where you, believe it or not, have equal weight. Bury the meaningless and jargon such as “Inclusivity that flexibility brings” that has NOTHING to do with excellence.
Be excellent and respond to what your superiors have “demanded” (sorry for white privilege residue for the triggered bedwetters).
Both the management and the layabouts are leftists, the former though are closer to the A players Jobs talked about (and mostly white) and the latter are the Bs, Cs and Ds (goodwhites and diversities). Despite his knee jerk leftism, Tim, Steve’s golden boy, understands that the whiners are fundamentally lazy and need to either be sharply put in their place or cut off completely. It’s the biggest test of his leadership so far and it may be the necessary kick in the pants to get Apple out of its self-satisfied malaise. I remember hearing something about an internal “Steve Jobs University” program after he died to inculcate the lessons he left to employees, or at least management. I hope they haven’t axed it because it was misogynistic or patriarchal. A playlist of Steve’s greatest clips on YouTube would really suffice, any employee that doesn’t like it should get lost.
Shadowself; the fact that some may find the scenario “mean, rigid, or demanding,” shows how far we’ve devolved. The devolution has happened VERY quickly. The “conditioning” has happening for a long time, but the last year+ has been hyper-intensive….thx to espoused BS racial ideology, Covid response and…
Don’t hear anyone saying they will go take their jobs.., unless your willing to go do the job its hypocritical to tell someone else to do what you won’t.. I’m a programmer that worked from home since march 2020..(not for Apple) I can perfectly work from home because I am mostly isolated in a cubicle at work anyway.. not much difference other than saving me the time and expense of the commute. Different jobs have different requirements .. some my require onsite work like hardware, others may not..but its hilarious to hear people telling other people to go to work! LMAO !!! If Apple has a labor issue its their issue to deal with.. you can always apply for a job at Apple instead of running an ad plastered Fanboy site if it upsets all you so much…
The only ones who really seem upset are:
1) Lazy employees who don’t want to actually return to work after an overhyped, overblown, overwrought, and overextended overreaction designed to hurt a sitting U.S. President, and;
2) You, you weak millennial pussy.
Wow.. MDM is as behind the times as Apple and some other “big” companies. Get a clue — remote work is the future, and now a lot of employees have tasted it, and you can’t put that back in the bag… companies, LIKE apple will eventually learn that remote work is here to stay.
You can find plenty of articles that call “bullshit” to the whole “We are more productive in the office” crap. And, I’m super surprised that MDM takes that line, but, whatever.
I’ve been working remote for 10+ years.. and I’ll never go back. And, I work harder than most in the office. I spent decades “in the office. hour long coffee breaks, bullshitting in the cubicle farm, or constant distractions with someone with a lame-ass question, and then it turns into a 30 minute chat session about random bullshit that isn’t relevant, or maybe is “mildly” relevant.
You (MDM) talk about people lazing about playing games all day.. you have no clue. If anyone does that, their productivity goes to zero, and THAT is the issue. I’ve seen PLENTY of people spend all damn day “in the office” and get squat done.. and i’ve spent years out of it and been wildly productive. So, quit ragging on employees that “see the light” and don’t want to go back to the old ways… wake up you will see that remote is here and it isn’t going away.
As if MDN doesn’t have the ultimate work from home gig. The sheer hypocrisy of his take is LOLZy.
You need to look up the word “hypocrisy.” MDN has published some 75,000 Apple articles while working remotely without missing a day for nearly 20 years – through family vacations, sickness, medical procedures, funerals, regular life, etc.
MDN created their “ultimate work from home gig” from thin air, through hard work and smarts. They built a sustainable business. They are independent entrepreneurs who own their own business. They deserve their “ultimate work from home gig.” They created it and built it. MDN employ themselves.
Apple employees who need to work together to work best, as determined by their employers, need to go back to actual work.
Truth Teller… $1k says you are a liberal. I say this because it is the liberal mindset that looks to another’s position to determine if your situ is fair, or not. MDN’s situ, I’d guess, was always an “work from home gig.” The terms were set and consent given by the employee from the beginning.
Same with Apple… terms given and agreed to at the beginning. Now, the hardly-onerous or demanding terms, are no longer favorable to (some) the employees and they now demand terms NOT part of the agreement to which they consented. It’s a human thing to yearn in such a way, but it’s the liberal that yearns and deems the “return” as unfair/undesirable/uncomfortable.
Sharpertool…the issue isn’t to remote work OR NOT. It’s about a bunch of self-obsessed juveniles not wanting to comply with the org that pays them.
So, that just assumes “the company is always right”. I think that employees want to put pressure on Apple to allow remote work. I don’t see how that makes them “Juveniles”. A company won’t change unless there is some “pressure” to change. This is a pretty normal process I think.
If you think, “we’ll start work at 8am” is negotiable and the company doesn’t have the right to be “directing” with such things, may gd help our country.
Yes, whining about such things has a connection to juvenility, or toddlerhood. When one is living under the roof supplied by someone else AND one consents to live under that roof, unless there’s cruelty involved, speaking in opposition entitles you to continue to speak and face consequences, or to do the mature thing and find a “roof” that is a better suit.
Apple’s “demands” are hardly onerous. It’s a standard requirement for A JOB and to think these are negotiable is bizarre and self-obsessed.
People have gotten so Whiney along with a massive sense of entitlements. Everyone needs to be reminded this BS is over and it’s time to work & stop being lazy. This mindset that most millennials & pretty much all of Gen Z have is going to be trouble
For many years. It’s all about having everything easy & shoot straight to the top without starting from the bottom.