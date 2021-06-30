Apple clashes with some staff members about returning to offices

Earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a memo that employees should begin returning to offices after the lengthly COVID-19 disruption in early September for at least three days a week. But some Apple employees have grown used to “working” from home while collecting large paychecks, and are opposed to returning to the office.

Matthew Field for The Telegraph:

Some Apple employees have opposed the change and claimed that some are being forced to quit rather than come back into work. In a video message sent to Apple employees, Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail and people, said: “We believe that in-person collaboration is essential to our culture and our future. “If we take a moment to reflect on our unbelievable product launches this past year, the products and the launch execution were built upon the base of years of work that we did when we were all together in-person.” In the letter, staff said Apple’s policies had “already forced some of our colleagues to quit.” “Without the inclusivity that flexibility brings, many of us feel we have to choose between either a combination of our families, our well-being, and being empowered to do our best work, or being part of Apple.”

MacDailyNews Take: Employees who don’t want to return to work in person should pound sand either of their own volition or via pink slip.

“The inclusivity that flexibility brings?” Bullshit nonsense.

Returning to offices in early September is already ridiculously late.

There are literally millions of qualified, talented, driven people who would gladly work five – gasp! – whole days a week in the office for Apple.

Get back to work or get lost.

Successful companies like Apple don’t run on layabouts who’ve already enjoyed a very lengthy year-plus extended vacation and who are now ruined.

If these employees don’t quickly wake and wise up, cut them loose, Apple. Swing the axe, don’t coddle them.

I do not adopt softness towards others because I want to make them better. — Steve Jobs

Some people aren’t used to an environment where excellence is expected. — Steve Jobs

“A” players attract “A” players. “B” players attract “C” players. — Steve Jobs